Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU Football James Gmiter Front

WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter has added about 15 pounds to his frame since last year.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia fifth-year junior offensive lineman James Gmiter strolled into the team room in the Puskar Center at Mountaineer Field with a hefty gallon jug filled with a red liquid.

He sat it on the floor and stepped up on the stage to answer questions from the assembled media Wednesday afternoon on day three of the Mountaineers’ preseason camp.