Now a father of two, West Virginia guard James Gmiter is more than versed in bringing along youngsters.
This season, he’ll do it at home and in the locker room.
Gmiter is part of an offensive line that should serve as an anchor as the Mountaineers break in a new quarterback and largely a new backfield, with projected running back Tony Mathis having made but just one start in his career.
All five starters along the offensive front have returned, and Gmiter believes he will be part of a breakthrough along the line this season. If he can get some sleep, that is.
“Last night was the most sleep I’ve got in a while,” Gmiter said during a press conference on Saturday as he spoke about his daughter and infant son. “I got seven hours I think, so it was decent.”
As for the line and offense as a whole, Gmiter and his teammates are hoping for far more than decent. There’s certainly plenty of optimism for that, not just because of the experience of the offensive line, but because of the arrival of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who came over from USC in the offseason.
Saturday marked the team’s third spring practice, but Gmiter said the changes on the offensive side already are showing through and that Harrell’s presence has had a rejuvenating effect on everyone.
“Having a guy like him in this program where his big thing is having fun, letting loose and lighting the scoreboard up, I think that’s what this offense needs,” Gmiter said. “We have guys that can make explosive plays … our offensive line is experienced enough to where we have the ability to make the explosive plays work and he brought that in within the first three days. I think today was the most explosive plays we’ve had in a practice. You can just see by what he brings to the table that it’s going to elevate our offense.”
A spike in offensive production will be vital to not only the 2022 season, but also the future of the program. The Mountaineers were 87th in the nation in total offense last season (371.3 yards per game), hindered by a running game that was again anemic at just 123.4 yards per contest, good enough for 103rd out of 130 Division I FBS teams.
A lot of the blame for tht has fallen at the feet of an offensive line that also allowed 2.92 sacks per game (111th) and struggled to create running lanes all season.
Gmiter said the work in the offseason began almost immediately.
“I think we really set that tone through winter workouts,” Gmiter said. “You can go and ask any coach right now and they would tell you guys the offensive line was the hardest-working group and the most consistent, and I think that is what we needed to take the step to lead this team.”
To hear Gmiter tell it, it has been a unit-wide effort as well, with tackles Wyatt Milum and Brandon Yates, fellow guard Doug Nester and center Zach Frazier each assuming responsibility and taking initiative. Much of the focus has been on technique and little things that may not be apparent to the common fan.
“The biggest thing is the little details,” Gmiter said. “The first step on outside zone [runs], that was the biggest struggle I had last season, and Doug struggled with it too, but we worked on it all winter and we came out and maybe had one or two mistakes with our first step but the rest have been clean and the same thing with the second step. Seeing little things like that, that’s what’s going to change a game for us.
“So far in spring we’re so far ahead of where we have been in terms of schematics and technique that if we can just build off of that, it’s going to be a huge jump from last year.”
While the results haven’t necessarily been there offensively in three seasons under head coach Neal Brown, the belief seems to be that a plethora of experience, along with Brown relinquishing of offensive duties to Harrell will be the keys to finally reigniting WVU’s attack.
“The first thing [Harrell] told us when he got here was, ‘We’re going to light it up,’ and I think that kind of rejuvenated our group,” Gmiter said. “We have guys that want to score points, want to win games, and him reassuring that to us really put it into perspective that we can do it with him.”