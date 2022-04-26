MORGANTOWN -- The hope in Morgantown is that West Virginia’s offensive line, which brings back all five starters from 2021, will be so improved that it will border on being unrecognizable in the 2022 football season.
For senior guard James Gmiter, that was twofold during the Mountaineers' Gold-Blue spring game on Saturday.
Gmiter did praise his unit’s performance but said that his signature face paint made for a bit of an awkward situation afterward as he met up with his wife and two young children.
“I don’t think my daughter recognized me today, honestly,” Gmiter said after the Gold-Blue game. “This is the first time she saw me with full face paint, so it was a shock to her. She just kind of stared at me.”
West Virginia’s offense under new coordinator Graham Harrell may have been a bit shocking to the casual fan on Saturday as well as the scrimmage was highlighted by an abundance of throws downfield, an area in which the Mountaineers have struggled mightily in recent seasons.
Gmiter said that aggressive play calling quickly became the norm over the offense’s 15 spring practices under Harrell and that mentality has helped instill a swagger that has been missing.
“I think we feed off of that,” Gmiter said. “That’s what our offense kind of lacked last year was confidence in what we’re going to do. [Harrell] brought that to the table and we put it on display today.”
Gmiter is now in his fifth season with the Mountaineers but admitted that Saturday brought with it some nerves, even for him. However, that nervousness didn’t come from being on the field; it came from carrying the weight of heightened expectations, particularly for the WVU offensive line.
“You’ve always got to remember the things people said, you’ve got to keep your receipts,” Gmiter said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking today going out there in front of everybody just because everybody gave us such a hard time last year, but we’re a different unit. Everybody is going to have higher standards for us now because of what they’ve heard over the spring, so it was up to us to perform and I think we did that.”
As tough as it is to get a true read from a spring game, there were certainly encouraging signs, specifically on offense and especially in the passing game. There was plenty of talk from players and coaches afterward about improvements on the field, from a positional standpoint and from overarching perspectives.
But another talking point throughout the spring and on Saturday was team chemistry, which from all involved has never been better under coach Neal Brown as he enters his fourth season. Gmiter went into depth on that topic as well.
“I got here in ’18 and we really didn’t do much as a team -- we had events occasionally, watched the Super Bowl, but ever since Coach Brown got here he kind of brought in that team, family aspect,” Gmiter said. “I think the guys that have left didn’t really buy into that all the way. Now, we have a locker room full of guys that are 100% in with that and it just makes it an environment where you’re going to do what you need to do for the guy next to you, for the guy across from you on the other side of the ball. We don’t want to let each other down. We’re always together and we have such a good chemistry from defensive back all the way to running back. It’s just a different chemistry. You don’t want to let that guy down. You want to do everything you can to make their job easier to win the game.”
Upon the departure of defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor earlier in the spring, Brown stepped in front of the podium and the media and declared there were no internal issues leading to a flux of players leaving through the transfer portal. On Saturday, Gmiter offered one final echo of those thoughts and doubled down on his stance that the process -- at least in terms of camaraderie -- has truly been addition by subtraction.
“A lot of those guys are gone, I honestly don’t think we have any,” Gmiter said when asked about players that complained during practices. “Anytime we have anything, everybody is enjoying being around. All that negativity is kind of gone. There’s no concern of a culture problem or anything.”