MORGANTOWN -- The Gold team, which consisted mainly of West Virginia's first-team defense and the second-team offense, defeated the Blue in the Gold-Blue spring game Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field.
Admittedly, the outcome of such an intrasquad scrimmage means little in the grand scheme of things and is quickly forgotten, but that doesn’t mean observations can’t be made that likely will be significant in the fall.
n Atmosphere: After practicing throughout the spring in cold and often snowy conditions, the Gold-Blue game was played in weather better suited for Bermuda rather than Morgantown in late April.
With the sun shining brightly and the temperatures topping out at 90 degrees, many of the 12,678 in attendance at Mountaineer Field sought shade in the field boxes under the upper-deck overhang. It may have seemed too hot for many who still have their parkas hanging on the back of their kitchen chairs at home, but it should not be permissible to complain about both cold and hot weather, especially in the same week. The hot was the better of the alternatives, and apparently the WVU faithful agreed.
The announced attendance of 12,678 was the second-largest for a Gold-Blue Game in the past decade, topped only by the 18,865 who showed up for Neal Brown’s first spring game as West Virginia’s head coach in 2019. Grade: A-
n Offense: This year’s spring game was basically two-hand touch when it came to tackling for the first team (Blue), so its net of 42 rushing yards had to be taken with a grain of salt, as runners were whistled down with the slightest of contact. The second-team offense (Gold) rushed for 102 yards with a live setting.
The passing numbers were more legit, as receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton (six catches for 98 yards) and Preston Fox (five catches, including a couple of spectacular ones, for 117 yards) provided plenty of highlights.
As for the quarterbacks, who obviously will soon be joined by incoming transfer J.T. Daniels, Brown provided some postgame analysis:
Goose Crowder (14 of 24 for 199 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions; 1 rush for 3 yards): “I thought that was the best day [Crowder] has had all spring, which was encouraging in a game-like atmosphere like that. He made some nice throws down the field. He got off to a good start, which was also good to see.”
Garrett Greene (5 of 10 for 132 yards, one touchdown, one interception, zero rushes: “Garrett had the bad interception where he didn’t do the job with the safety [Aubrey Burks] there, but he made some plays with his feet and showed some accuracy with his intermediate throws, which is something he needed to improve on.”
Nicco Marchiol (10 of 19 for 75 yards with non touchdowns or interceptions; nine rushes for 26 yards): “I thought Nicco had some flashes. He’s got really good ability, but he’s still a high school senior [having enrolled at WVU in January]. He’s going to be a lot better in fall camp. We’ve got to continue to work with him, continue to teach him the offense and continue to teach him about defenses. This summer, the player practices are going to be critical for him because he’ll get reps against fast people. The more reps he gets the better he’ll be. I thought he showed some signs running the football today, which was good. That’s how he played in high school. He got hit and got back up and had good energy.” Grade: B
n Defense: It’s hard to make a big impression on defense when contact is limited. For the most part, the defense was fine. The young secondary had a couple of coverage mistakes and allowed a few receivers to run free, but those errors are understandable considering the inexperience of that unit. Still, those miscues have to be cleaned up by Sept. 1, because Pitt’s outstanding receivers, including incumbent Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, will quickly turn such blunders into touchdowns.
You never know how to evaluate a spring game, since you’re playing yourself. WVU’s defense didn’t get a ton of pressure on the quarterbacks Saturday (one sack, three hurries), but was that a problem with the defense or can it be attributed to a good play by the offensive line? Hopefully the latter, though admittedly West Virginia’s defense has to make improvements before it heads to Heinz Field for the Backyard Brawl opener. Grade: B-
n Special teams: The special teams were not live, so it was impossible to judge returns, blocking, coverages, etc. Kickoffs were a weak link for WVU last season, but they were encouraging Saturday, as Florida State transfer Parker Groathaus put two of his three kickoffs deep into the end zone, and sophomore Danny King was 3 for 3 on touchbacks. The punting was a bit erratic, though the field goal/extra point operation was solid. Grade: Incomplete
n Coaching: Making the contest more of a game -- albeit with limited tackling -- made it more entertaining for the average fan than last year, when the Gold-Blue Game featured a lot of practice drills. Obviously, coaching operation in such a spring scrimmage setting is hard to judge, but for the most part, the contest was clean with a total of 11 penalties for 93 yards.
Awarding former walk-on receiver Preston Fox a scholarship after the spring game concluded put a nice cap on a nice day. Grade: A