At least for one game -- a 65-7 whitewashing of FCS Towson last Saturday -- the West Virginia defense seemed to get back on track.
How much of that was actual improvement and how much of it was the lesser opponent?
That is about to be determined.
The Mountaineers step back up in competition as they prepare to hit the road for Blacksburg, Virginia and a date with rival Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Kick is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
After lapses leading to big plays and struggles against the run and the pass over two opening losses at Pittsburgh and to Kansas, WVU limited the Tigers to just 180 total yards on Saturday. So far, Virginia Tech hasn’t been an offensive powerhouse, averaging just 364 yards per game (93rd nationally), but Hokies are a Power Five opponent that features a solid stable of running backs and a dual-threat Charleston native at quarterback who figures to be plenty motivated this week.
There’s plenty for WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and his staff to unpack. As for how Lesley feels about his unit after Saturday’s performance, he said not much has changed since before the season started.
“It’s just playing to what we’re capable of playing,” Lesley said. “I love this group. I don’t feel any different about them than I did then. I knew where we would have some growing pains, it doesn’t change the fact that I think we’re more athletic, we’re faster – none of that has changed, my opinion of them.
“One win doesn’t make me feel any better about how we performed a couple of weeks ago or even the mistakes in game one. Those are two good football teams, you can’t make those mistakes against good football teams. These are growing pains I knew this group would go through, it doesn’t change how I feel about them.”
Whether it was Pitt’s Kedon Slovis throwing for 308 yards in a 38-31 opening loss, or the Jayhawks rolling up 200 yards on the ground in a 55-42 overtime loss in game two, WVU has had its struggles in all areas. And though Tech hasn’t been particularly explosive over a 2-1 start, it has plenty of options to stress the Mountaineer defense in all phases.
It starts with Grant Wells, a George Washington product and transfer by way of Marshall who has completed 63 of 96 passes for 651 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in his first three games with Virginia Tech. He’s added 66 yards and a score on the ground as well.
All four of those picks came in a season-opening 20-17 loss to Old Dominion. Since then, Wells has been much more secure with the ball and Lesley said he possesses enough athleticism to keep defenses honest.
“You can’t run any [run-pass options] in your offense unless your quarterback has some athleticism or a combination of speed,” Lesley said. “That would be like taking me out there and running RPO, you wouldn’t have to honor the quarterback very many times. But he’s athletic. He has some speed, he can throw on the run.”
Wells’ rushing total places him fourth on the team with a stable of three competent running backs leading the way. Redshirt junior Keshawn King (23 carries, 175 yards, one touchdown), redshirt senior Jalon Holston (41 rushes, 126 yards, two scores) and redshirt freshman Chance Black (30 carries, 78 yards) are all likely to receive carries against the Mountaineers.
“Their running backs are as good as anybody we’ve played,” Lesley said. “They do some things in the run game that give you some issues schematically that can cover for deficiencies. I’m not saying they have any but it’s a tough run scheme and then the running backs make it go. They’re as good as anybody that we’ve played.”
Lesley added that he expected a fair share of pre-snap motions and shifts, something Kansas used to create alignment issues in the Mountaineer defense. But no matter what Tech throws at WVU on Thursday, Lesley said he will be looking for his squad to take another step toward becoming a good defense.
“Consistency is the key when you have a lot of new pieces or young pieces,” Lesley said. “Getting them to play consistently is the key and if we can continue to build on [Thursday], we’ll be fine.”