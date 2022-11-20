Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Garrett Greene 2 F

Sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene made his first start for WVU Saturday against Kansas State.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — For West Virginia sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene, the first start of his Mountaineer career couldn’t have begun much worse.

On West Virginia’s third offensive play Saturday, Greene threw a pass into the hands of Kansas State defensive back Cincere Mason, who not only hauled in the interception but returned it 37 yards for a Wildcat touchdown and a 14-0 K-State lead before the game was hardly three minutes old.

