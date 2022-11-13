Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GGreenepointer

WVU's Garrett Greene points skyward after scoring against Oklahoma Saturday.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — This wasn't real life, right, this drama that streamed before our eyes on Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field.

Two heroes, one named Garrett Greene, the other Casey Legg.