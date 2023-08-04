Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown didn’t say much about the growth of quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, who are battling for West Virginia’s starting job, immediately following the Mountaineers’ first practice of fall camp Wednesday, but WVU's coach was pleased with the approach both showed through offseason workouts.

“It’s one day, so ask me next week and I’ll be able to give you a better answer,” Brown said. “The thing that I like today about both of those guys -- very even-keeled.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.