MORGANTOWN — One would guess that the arrival of of John Brailler on the campus of West Virginia University did not generate nearly the buzz that the announcement of JT Daniels’ transfer did.
Of course, Brailler's arrival didn’t have the benefit of social media, or of wildly overhyped analysis by media and fans alike. That didn’t mean, though, that his move was without interest, as both it and his career provided an eerily prescient preview of today’s name-image-likeness and open player movement.
The Pennsylvania native was one of the first professional football players, getting paid for a pair of games with a pro team in Latrobe before moving on to Washington & Jefferson, where he won the starting job — in 1895.
One must understand that during this fledgling time in college sports, players sometimes moved from school to school during the same year, and just as frequently played under assumed names to hide that fact. Playing for a college one day and a local pro team the next was commonplace.
After quarterbacking the Presidents to a 4-0 win over West Virginia in 1895 and to a 6-1-1 overall record, he then made the short move south to WVU for the 1896 season, one that reportedly came down to the Mountaineers being the highest bidder, according to a Wikipedia article sourced on several histories of football in the area.
Brailler left, though, after only four games, noting that “the Mountaineers’ offer was better than other schools could offer. Unfortunately, the football management got into financial difficulties and could not take care of their men as promised.”
Yikes. Hope that doesn’t happen with the collectives of today. But aside from providing a fascinating glimpse of the current state of college football — at least that of player payments and free movement — some 125 years ago, Brailler is the first documented incoming transfer quarterback at WVU. He’s part of a list that has had good success overall — heavily weighted toward recent newcomers.
Following is a list of incoming transfer QBs at WVU that came from other four-year colleges. It doesn’t include junior college players (thus, no Skyler Howard, for example), and there are probably some walk-ons that are missing. However, it’s a representative look at the transfer quarterbacks WVU has welcomed into the program in its history.
The most recent, of course, is Daniels coming in from Georgia. Here's a look at the others, listing name, school from which he transferred, years and statistics (completions-attempts, completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, interceptions) accumulated at WVU.
n Jarret Doege, Bowling Green, 2019-21: 590-911, 64.5%, 6,453, 40, 19
n Austin Kendall, Oklahoma, 2019-20: 198-327, 60.6%, 2,153, 14, 10
n Jack Allison, Miami, 2018-19: 42-71, 59.2%, 496, 2, 4
n Will Grier, Florida, 2017-18: 516-785, 65.7%, 7,354, 71, 20
n Clint Trickett, Florida State, 2013-14: 404-652, 62.0%, 4,890, 25, 17
n Hunter Cross, Penn State, 2000: did not play for WVU
n Bobby Sabelhaus, Florida, 1997: did not play for WVU
n Jake Kelchner, Notre Dame, 1992-93: 176-293, 60.1%, 2,589, 18, 9
n Greg Jones, Miami, 1988-90: 145-305, 47.5%, 1,975, 11, 13
n Jeff Hostetler, Penn State, 1982-83: 310-602, 51.5%, 4,251, 26, 18
n Ade Dillon, Navy, 1972-73: 59-128, 46.1%, 956, 5, 8
n Rudolph Munk, Bucknell, 1909-10: 4-7, 36.4%, 46, 0, 2
An examination of the list shows that four of the five most recent transfers had good to excellent Mountaineer careers, with Jack Allison being the only outlier. West Virginia has gotten two transfers each from Penn State, Miami and Florida, with each providing varying levels of success.
While all of these tidbits are fun to look at, the one thing to remember is that predicting the eventual success or failure of a transfer is like making stock market projections: past performance does not indicate future results.
Daniels’ success level at WVU will ride on many things outside his personal skills, such as the talent around him and the competition he faces (both from fellow QBs and opposing defenses), just to name two. It doesn’t matter that Will Grier and Clint Trickett tore it up, or that Bobby Sablehaus and Hunter Cross never donned a game uniform. Every situation is unique, and that’s what keeps fans coming back to watch.
Will he be Hostetler or Grier? Greg Jones or Allison? Or John Brailler? There’s no way to know, but it figures to be an entertaining fall camp, followed by a 2022 season that might play out very differently than the one envisioned just a month or so ago.