MORGANTOWN -- Jimmy Bell Jr., a starting forward on West Virginia’s basketball team last season, is on a trial run with WVU’s football team this spring.

Football coach Neal Brown confirmed Bell’s status to media Thursday afternoon at the Milan Puskar Center, and said the two would determine the best path forward after the team’s spring sessions.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.