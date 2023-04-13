West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) dunks the ball as Kansas State forwards Keyontae Johnson (11) and Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) looks to pass around Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP photo
MORGANTOWN -- Jimmy Bell Jr., a starting forward on West Virginia’s basketball team last season, is on a trial run with WVU’s football team this spring.
Football coach Neal Brown confirmed Bell’s status to media Thursday afternoon at the Milan Puskar Center, and said the two would determine the best path forward after the team’s spring sessions.
Bell was one of six Mountaineers recognized on basketball senior day, but he is one of three of those hoopsters with an extra year of eligibility due to the additional year granted for the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Toussaint and Tre Mitchell are the other two and have declared they're returning.
The 6-foot-10, 285-pound Saginaw, Michigan, native started all 34 games in the 2022-23 season for the 19-15 Mountaineers. He averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.9% from the field.
Bell, who dropped significant weight as he pursued a basketball career, arrived at WVU from Moberly Area Community College, where he spent the 2021-22 season and averaged 9.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while starting 29 games and appearing in 35.
He spent his first two years at Saint Louis.
Bell played basketball and football at Arthur Hill High in Saginaw, but later attended Bella Vista to focus on basketball.
“I want to say my 11th-grade year [is when I focused on basketball],” Bell said during a news conference last season. “My coach had got fired -- he was the coach that got me started playing basketball, actually -- so once he got fired, I kind of just wanted to go somewhere else and I started getting more offers. I got my first offer from UNLV. I kind of just started taking basketball more serious and went to prep school in Arizona and started playing basketball from there.”
Bell said in that news conference that he played left tackle, adding that he went to most football games last fall in Morgantown and that “I miss it a lot,” but that he was at WVU to play basketball and it is what he was focused on.
“I always had a love for both sports growing up,” Bell said. “I just more so chose football because I was bigger, and then basketball because I was getting taller than everybody. It was kind of 50-50 for me.”
Brown said he and WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins discussed Bell’s trial run at the end of March to see if it is something Bell would like to pursue and if the Mountaineer football team could use him. He’d likely be used as an offensive tackle or tight end, Brown said.
"Coach Huggins and I talked at the end of March," Brown said. "For two weeks, he did drills, and starting on Tuesday, he practiced. He practiced [Friday] and he will practice Saturday and through the spring game.
"When I say it's a trial run, it really is. He played football in high school before he went to prep school in Arizona, so it's either been 2016 or 2017 since he's played. Obviously, he's got great length, great size and he's got the demeanor -- y'all saw that in basketball -- but I don't really have any expectations for him."