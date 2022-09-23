BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A famed team entrance accompanied by a classic rock song, a trophy, a prime time kickoff and a loud, hostile environment -- Thursday night’s battle for the Black Diamond Trophy between West Virginia and host Virginia Tech had all the elements that make a great college football rivalry game special.
After their 33-10 road victory, West Virginia players and coaches admitted that special was probably the right word to describe the emotions in the aftermath.
“These are the moments you’ll never forget,” WVU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson said. “These are very special to us. The Black Diamond Trophy will be in Morgantown for a long time, so that’s great.”
Mostly, it was a great performance by the Mountaineers in front of a raucous crowd and against a team still motivated by a 27-21 win by West Virginia in Morgantown last year. Yet, even with the pageantry surrounding the contest, and even with some early adversity and missed opportunities, West Virginia never blinked, outscoring the Hokies 20-3 after halftime.
It marked the second road rivalry game for West Virginia already this season after dropping a 38-31 decision at Pitt in the opener. But a trip to Blacksburg is a different experience, starting with the introduction of the team set to a playing of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
Players confessed that the song had been played during practices throughout the week and had mixed reviews on the song.
“I’m perfectly happy not hearing that no more,” Jefferson said.
“I like the song,” WVU wideout Kaden Prather disagreed.
Still, both appreciated the scene for what it was and said the environment made the win even sweeter.
“It was a good atmosphere,” Jefferson said. “I’d seen it on YouTube, it was crazy to see it in person but it was good to get the win.”
“Very satisfying,” Prather concurred. “We prepared for that atmosphere all week. ‘Sandman,’ we played it all day in practice. It got to the point where we were used to it, so it was nothing new.”
In a way, it feels as if the first four games of the season have taken five years to play -- it’s been full of emotional swings. From the bitter disappointment from the Pitt loss, a game the Mountaineers led midway through the fourth quarter, to a rock-bottom-ish 55-42 overtime loss at home to Kansas the following week, it would’ve been difficult to imagine a tougher start.
Last week brought some temporary relief in a 65-7 win over FCS Towson. But Thursday was something different altogether, a convincing road win over a bitter and hungry rival. Certainly, one win does not a season make, and there are plenty of tough games left starting with a trip to Austin to play Texas next week.
But for one night -- and likely for the first time this season -- emotions in postgame press conferences were appreciative and satisfied. And to fully understand, that two-game start had to be taken into account as well.
“I think the story of our downturn was probably exaggerated,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Pitt is a good football team. We had a chance to win. It was kind of a fluke play. Now, there were some other plays we had that we could’ve won the game. Kansas did a nice job. We were kind of our own worst enemy there with a late hit on the quarterback but we knew we were close. We didn’t hit the panic [button]. I really like our staff. I felt good about the team going into the year and we’re back to even now.”
With no scheduled meetings between the teams in the near future, back-to-back wins in the series give the Mountaineers some long-lasting bragging rights against Virginia Tech. But more than a nice win on the road, the hope is that the victory can spark WVU to a strong run through Big 12 play.
And yet, all of that could wait on Thursday.
“We talked about this game being a redemption game for us,” Brown said. “We had a Thursday night game [against Pitt] that didn’t go our way and what we put on TV ... we played really hard but we got beat. Fast forward four weeks, here we are, another opportunity on prime-time television in a rivalry game, and this time we got it done and got it done convincingly.”