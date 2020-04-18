When Neal Brown became the football coach at West Virginia University, he sought a mantra to give his staff and players, one that would say clearly what WVU football’s mission would be.
He settled on “Trust the Climb.” It worked in more ways than one. Mountaineers climb, and that’s what Brown wanted his Mountaineers to do. He wanted them to climb toward better cohesion, better records and better bowl games.
The Mountaineers worked toward that, especially at the end of the 2019 season, when they climbed out of a five-game losing streak to win two of their last three games. WVU entered the offseason ready to keep ascending.
Then, just a handful of practices into the spring session, the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. After a couple of weeks of the unknown, the Big 12 doled out two hours per week of football instruction available to the conference’s programs.
Now, the Mountaineers are in the same predicament as every other college football team. They don’t know when they’ll next be able to sit in the same room. They don’t know when the season will start. They hear the rumblings that it might not.
So how do they trust a climb that, through no fault of their own, grows taller and taller, from trying to scale Spruce Knob to trying to conquer Pike’s Peak. Brown said the keys are to keep players first and keep goals simple.
First, he said, it takes maintaining and strengthening the bonds they were building in the spring.
“It goes back to that word ‘trust,’” Brown said. “And how do you have trust? It’s through relationships. So I think you have to continue to invest in those relationships. And then they have to understand that, while our circumstances have changed, the mission has not changed.
“We just changed the means of how we’re going to accomplish that mission.”
In that vein, WVU has kept its goals at more of a micro level than a macro level. Instead of looking at it like scaling Pikes Peak, players and staff focus on climbing a few feet each day.
Daily routine and schedule are important, Brown said. They’re based around academics, nutrition, working out, doing position drills at their homes and connected with their teammates even if the pandemic has forced them to sequester from each other.
Brown also want to continue building a culture of accountability through both players’ accountability teams – groups placed together to keep each other on task in the offseason – and through their position groups.
Brown also has taken what has been an effective exercise with his staffs, putting together book groups, and implementing it with the players. This spring, he has given the players “The Power of a Positive Team” by Jon Gordon. Considering the circumstances, Brown said, positivity on the roster is of the utmost importance.
“The thing in college football is everyone’s going through the same thing,” Brown said. “Nobody forsaw these circumstances, nobody asked for these circumstances. It is what it is. This is the had we’ve been dealt. Now our job is how can we do the very best we can under the circumstances. We can’t control them, but we can control what our response is going to be.
“I hope that our program’s response is we’re going to continue to grow.”
The Mountaineers will have to try to continue growing despite the difficulties of distance. Players are spread all over the country, from California to Florida and dotted dozens of places east of the Mississippi River. As much as a coach’s job is to develop players on the field, they also take on the role of counselor, of a sympathetic ear, of a shoulder to lean on. Yet, in the era of social distancing, any leaning on shoulders can only be done virtually.
If those are the limitations, Brown said he and the staff will work through them. Brown has told his staff that it’s main mission right now is to develop and serve the players under their care. So if they can’t be in the same room, they can still see each other face to face on Zoom or FaceTime or any other means of video conferencing.
“Eyeball-to-eyeball contact is huge in this,whether it’s Zoom, whether it’s FaceTime.,” Brown said. “You can’t really get the full effect on a phone call and you can when it’s face to face. That’s how we’re operating. Any meeting we’re doing or any calls we’re making, it’s eyeball-to-eyeball.
Brown isn’t into predicting the future. He’s here to focus on the present and make sure his players do the same. He feels the measures he and his staff are taking during the pandemic will keep the program on track and allow the players to continue – and trust – their climb.
“I’m not focused on when this is over,” Brown said. “I don’t have any control over that. We’ve got a lot of people talking all the time, acting like they know when it’s going to be over. I’m going to leave that to the health professionals. I don’t know when it’s going to be over. What I know is that we can control our today.
“And if we do a great job being accountable to our daily schedule today, we can win that one. We go tomorrow, we can win that one, and so on and so on.”