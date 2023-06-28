MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia officials believe the current football schedule is a disservice to the Mountaineers and their fan base.
WVU had the 20th-toughest schedule in the country and the toughest in the Big 12 during last year’s 5-7 campaign, according to strength of schedule rankings, and the slate doesn’t get any easier this fall.
West Virginia’s 2023 schedule is considered the third-toughest nationally and the toughest in the Big 12 leading into the fall, according to results from the 2022 season. The lineup includes nine conference games and two Power Five nonconference opponents.
“Being here, I have a strong knowledge of what’s best for the program,” WVU coach Neal Brown said last week in an interview with HD Media. “I think sometimes people misinterpret me when I talk about scheduling, is [they think I’m] complaining. I’m not complaining, it’s just the way we’ve scheduled is not the best for the program, regardless if I’m the head coach or I’m not the head coach.
“The best thing for West Virginia football is we should be playing one more home game every single year, and the way you do that is you should only play one Power Five team, you should play an FCS opponent and you play a Group of Five, and that Group of Five opponent should be in your home stadium. You should play a minimum of seven home games every single year.”
WVU has six home games scheduled this season, including a Backyard Brawl rivalry showdown with Pitt on Sept. 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium before opening the Big 12 slate.
The Mountaineers will open the season with a night game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, and will follow with a home matchup against FCS foe Duquesne.
The Mountaineers had six home games last season as well, but faced two Power Five teams on the road -- Pitt and Virginia Tech -- with the only other nonconference contest coming against FCS Towson at home.
“We’re doing a disservice to the community of Morgantown and the state of West Virginia and to our fan base by not having another home game, and we need to get that corrected,” Brown said. “If you look at programs like ours, that’s how they’ve scheduled. The league mandates you play a Power Five opponent. We should play a regional rival. I’d be for playing Pitt every single year. It makes a lot of sense. If it’s not Pitt, Virginia Tech, Penn State, whatever that is -- a regional rival that if it’s a home-and-home they can drive to, or we play a neutral-site game. I’m fine with that, too.
“But our other two games should be an FCS [opponent], which is important because it’s at home and it allows everybody in the program to play if you take care of business, and then you should play a G5 opponent in your home stadium. I strongly believe that’s the best-case scenario for West Virginia football.”
Athletic director Wren Baker, who assumed his position in late 2022 and was not involved with much of the schedule currently in place, shared similar thoughts on WVU’s football scheduling moving forward during an episode of the “3 Guys Before the Game” podcast earlier this summer.
“Almost every program that has ascended from, whether it’s back of the pack or middle of the pack, to the upper echelon, has done so with being very careful with picking and choosing the games that they schedule that allow them to have some success and build some momentum, but are also challenging at times,” Baker said. “When you’re in a league as good as the Big 12 from top to bottom and you have nine conference games, I think that you have to have a Group of Five opponent in those three nonconference opportunities. I would probably do Power Five, a Group of Five and/or another Group of Five or FCS.
“The difference is the FCS allows you to always ensure that you’re going to have seven and sometimes eight home games, whereas those Group of Five teams, sometimes you can buy them, but they’re really expensive, so you’re looking at a two-for-one and the math becomes problematic if you’re on a year when you have five road conference games and then you have a road Power Five nonconference game. It puts you in a bind. There’s a lot of intricacies that go into that, but in my mind, having the two Power Five nonconference opponents coupled with the nine conference games makes it very, very difficult.
“If I could change that in one magic wand wave, I would. I was rooting for the SEC to go to nine conference games. That may have given us an opportunity to get rid of a game or two. I think moving forward, we’re going to always look at probably a model that allows us to have a really good chance to come out of nonconference at a minimum of 2-1 and maybe 3-0.”
With football scheduling being set so far in advance, even current opponents were in place before former athletic director Shane Lyons, who was fired last November, took over, he said in an interview with MetroNews shortly after his departure.
WVU’s future schedule currently includes Penn State at home, Albany at home and Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in 2024; Robert Morris at home, Ohio in Athens, Ohio, and Pitt at home in 2025; Alabama at home, UT Martin at home and East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina, in 2026; Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Virginia Military Institute at home and Ohio at home in 2027; Tennessee in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2028; and Ohio at home and Pitt in Pittsburgh in 2029.
“I think when it all started -- hindsight is 20-20 -- but when it all started, there was an emphasis by the College Football Playoff that the strength of schedule was going to be very, very important,” Lyons said in the November interview. “If you recall, the first year we had TCU and Baylor that got left out of the College Football Playoff because they said their strength of schedule wasn’t good enough.
“From a West Virginia standpoint, you had to look at it to say, ‘Do we schedule 10 or do we schedule 11?’ We chose the 11. In hindsight now, you probably would sit there now -- and we’re backing off the future schedule from this point forward; starting in '25 and '26, we have Alabama coming into town home and home -- but then we’re going back to 10 Power Fives.”
In addition to scheduling, Brown -- who praised advances made in name, image and likeness with Country Roads Trust and calls it “a huge assistance to our program” -- said another area the he’d like to see the program improve is in revenue generation, with stadium upgrades, luxury suites and club-level seating.
“We’ve just got to be able to generate some revenue within the stadium and there are some updates that need to be made,” Brown said. “But, you know, the thing is, as the head coach, we’ve got to win games and some of that stuff will take care of itself.”
WVU’s 2023 season opener at Penn State is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2.