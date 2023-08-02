Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU FB web.jpg

MORGANTOWN -- It’s football season in Morgantown.

West Virginia opened fall camp with its first practice on Wednesday, with the hopes of proving voters in the preseason Big 12 poll wrong and bouncing back from a down 2022 season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.