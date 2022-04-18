The expectations for a West Virginia offensive line that is suddenly full of experience are certainly there.
And whereas a year ago the Mountaineers were trying to find their footing, now the goal is to lead the offense as a whole.
The return of all five starters from last season, the continued development of reserves Jordan White, Ja’Quay Hubbard and Nick Malone and the arrival of four more linemen in the fall certainly constitute a promising group. So far, with the final week of spring practices now upon them, Mountaineer offensive line coach Matt Moore said that promise is exactly what he’s seen.
“Definitely, from this time last year, we’re very much improved with a lot of snaps, and these guys trusting each other and seeing the same thing,” Moore said. “This position takes time to build, which nobody in this profession wants to give you. But we’re building it and we’ve had a really good spring so far.”
The offensive line was certainly a point of emphasis as the Mountaineer running game continues to search for traction under head coach Neal Brown, now entering his fourth season. West Virginia ranked last in the Big 12 for the second time in three years in rushing offense last year, averaging just 123.6 yards per game, a decline from 2020 when the team ran for 135.1 yards per contest to rank eighth in the league.
That was the best mark under Brown thus far, and things weren’t much better in the passing game, where the Mountaineers yielded a league-high 38 sacks last season after finishing third and fourth in the category respectively in 2019 and 2020.
Sophomore Wyatt Milum and redshirt junior Brandon Yates swapped tackle spots, with Milum going from the right side to the left and Yates, vice versa. Moore said that move has always been the plan, and while Brown wanted to make the change a year ago, he decided to put it off until this season for the sake of not overwhelming a true freshman.
“He’s left-handed, first of all, which makes for a better left tackle,” Moore said of Milum. “I knew playing him as a true freshman was going to be difficult, he played right tackle throughout high school and if you move him and he’s going to play as a freshman, that’s two big things he’s got to overcome. Last year, Coach Brown really wanted to move him, but playing tackle as a true freshman, confidence is huge because if you think you’re good, that’s half the battle. So, I kept him over there but I know as soon as the season was over we were going to move him over.”
Moore added that he believes the change has been a positive one for all involved.
“[Milum has] really taken to it and Yates has really taken to playing the right side -- and Hubbard,” Moore said. “And we’re better at this point right now than we were when they were on the other side.”
Otherwise, things are intact with James Gmiter and Doug Nester staying at guard and Zach Frazier playing center. But that familiarity will only pay dividends if there is improvement from a year ago.
The second half of last season was inarguably better than the first, and Moore believes the performance in the final six games of 2021 was a sign of things to come. He added that the momentum from last season has carried over into improvements this offseason.
“Early on we weren’t all together,” Moore said. “We weren’t all on the same page. Our identification and our communication is something that’s really improved. That’s just from guys getting snapped and playing together. Communicating and being more mature and being stronger and more physical.
“This group is more self-led, they’re player-led. They try to hold a standard every day and hold each other to a standard in the weight room and on the field.”
Whether or not the experience turns into immediate success or not, only the fall will tell. But that standard to which Moore has alluded has certainly been raised, and Moore feels with competent, seasoned players across the line, that standard is attainable.
“The standard is set a lot higher,” Moore said. “We would go into a game and say, ‘We only need to run these plays in this direction, if we run it in this direction we’re putting all the pressure on this guy that we know is struggling.’ And it’s been like that since I’ve been here. So, I feel like we’re to the point now where we can just call the offense.”