With year two of Neal Brown’s tenure now complete, how much progress did West Virginia University football make in the climb?
Well, that likely depends on how fast one expected to ascend.
There’s irrefutable proof in the record — WVU finished 6-4 this season after 5-7 a year ago in Brown’s first season at the helm — and in the statistics that illustrate the gains the Mountaineers made across the board in a 2020 that was plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting postponements and cancellations. That included a home game with Oklahoma that was postponed and ultimately canceled.
There are also areas that obviously still need to improve.
But first, the positives.
It’s difficult not to point straight at a WVU defense that, with the exception of a 42-6 loss at Iowa State, was largely stellar and likely exceeded even the highest of expectations.
Even with that lopsided result in Ames, Iowa, one in which the Mountaineers were gashed to the tune of 483 yards, WVU ranks fourth in the country in total defense, allowing just 291.4 yards per game. That mark is tops among Power Five schools, with only the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State to go, and neither is a threat to surpass the Mountaineers in that defensive metric.
It also represents an improvement of 107.9 yards per game from 2019, when WVU ranked 74th nationally in total defense in Brown’s first season.
Within the total number were the corresponding improvements in particular areas, including a pass defense that will finish No. 1 in the country allowing 159.6 yards per game. That is an improvement of 80.3 yards per game and represents a jump of 87 spots.
The Mountaineers also went from 69th to 28th in rushing defense (159.4 yards per game in 2019, 131.8 this season) and leaped from 103rd to 55th in turnover margin (minus-6 in 2019, plus-2 this season).
All of that against a Big 12 Conference schedule that has historically featured some of the nation’s top offenses (obviously, excluding Oklahoma). All of that after losing both starting cornerbacks to graduation (Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey), a starting safety to a preseason opt out (Kerry Martin Jr.) and, maybe most importantly, a defensive coordinator in Vic Koenning, who parted ways with the university in July after accusations of insensitive and abusive language toward players.
That move left the Mountaineers high and dry just over a month before the season started. Instead of naming a replacement, Brown tabbed defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae as co-defensive coordinators. For those efforts, Lesley was nominated for the Broyles Award, which honors college football’s top assistant coach. It eventually went to Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who will take over as head coach at Texas next season.
But as good as the staff was, so too were the players.
Senior nose tackle Darius Stills (3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss) was named an Associated Press first-team All-American, marking the 11th player in West Virginia history to earn the honor. Stills also became the first defensive lineman at WVU to accomplish the feat and the first Mountaineer since wideout Tavon Austin in 2012.
Sophomore spear Tykee Smith (61 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups) was also honored by the AP, making the third team. Pro Football Focus was even higher on Smith, giving him a first-team All-America spot and listing him as one of the three best corners in the country throughout most of the season.
Senior safety Alonzo Addae, who sat out the 2019 season after transferring from FCS New Hampshire, was a pleasant surprise in Martin’s absence and earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection after finishing second on the team with 66 tackles to go with two interceptions and five pass breakups. Freshman Akheem Mesidor joined Addae on that second team and helped support Darius Stills and Dante Stills along the defensive front, making 32 tackles with a team-high five sacks.
And then there was Tony Fields. A senior transfer from Arizona, Fields earned the starting job at mike linebacker by WVU’s second game and led the conference in tackles per game at 9.78. He finished with 88 to lead the Mountaineers.
Both Darius Stills and Fields have announced they would enter this year’s NFL draft but Addae will return, opting to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility offered to all fall athletes by the NCAA. Other senior starters included defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler and safety Sean Mahone.
How many players officially return remains unclear, as does the status of the defensive staff and, in particular, whether Addae and Lesley will continue to coexist at the helm. But a culture of defensive stinginess seems to have taken root in Morgantown, one that could remain in place for the foreseeable future.
The climb took the defense to new heights in 2020, and in terms of the program as a whole, that’s a heck of a place to start.