West Virginia’s stretch run has turned into a grueling bout of survival with a roster that is much thinner than it has been at any point thus far this season.
Never will that be more so the case than it will be this week as the wounded Mountaineers limp into a contest with Texas on Saturday. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is scheduled for noon with the game airing on ESPN2.
On Tuesday, coach Neal Brown gave an updated injury list. In addition to tight end Mike O’Laughlin and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune, both of whom were lost for the season prior to last week’s 34-17 loss to Kansas State, linebacker Exree Loe, who was injured during the contest against the Wildcats, is now also out for the season. Brown said Loe underwent lower-body surgery.
On the positive side, backup quarterback Garrett Greene returned to practice on Monday after missing all of last week and not making the trip to Manhattan, Kansas. Wideout Sean Ryan, who also went down during the game against the Wildcats, is questionable, as is linebacker Lance Dixon.
The mounting pile of injuries has created some extremely thin positional groups, but during his press conference on Tuesday, Brown said that is just a byproduct of the current state of college football.
“I really think it’s not just a West Virginia problem, look across the board and it’s probably an issue for a lot of teams,” Brown said. “The old days of building a roster and having depth at every single position and being three deep, that’s what you wanted to be is three deep across the board at all scholarship positions, and that’s just not going to be the reality anymore.
"We can gripe and complain about it, but it does no good. You’re going to have guys [at several positions] that if they don’t get immediate results, they’re going to look elsewhere.”
In his comment, Brown was alluding to the transfer portal, another place the Mountaineers have lost players in recent weeks, including wideout-converted-to-linebacker Devell Washington, wide receiver Sam Brown and running back A’varius Sparrow.
“So, what you’re going to have is, you’re going to have veterans and really young guys and you better get your really young guys ready to play,” Brown said. “We do have some depth concerns at safety and at linebacker, but we’re going to line up and play.”
To help the Mountaineers’ immediate concerns, defensive back Scottie Young dropped down to linebacker in the latter stages of last week’s game and Brown said that will continue this week. Also, youngsters Saint McLeod, Davis Mallinger and Caleb Coleman will also be deployed with the goal of keeping redshirts intact for Mallinger and Coleman. McLeod has already appeared in enough games (four or more) for his redshirt status to be exhausted.
If there is a positive to be taken, Brown and the Mountaineer staff have gotten a look at some of the team’s youngsters in game situations. One that stuck out a week ago was freshman wideout Kaden Prather, who caught four passes for 60 yards, establishing career highs in both categories.
Prather was a four-star recruit and one of the centerpieces of Brown’s 2020 class, and after raving of his potential for most of the season, Brown unleashed the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder on Saturday.
“Kaden Prather at the receiver position was the other guy [along with Young] that I thought played well on Saturday and you could see it coming,” Brown said. “He got some balls thrown to him. That’s the hard thing about playing wideout -- a lot of things have to go right for you to get the ball. He’s really played better. I felt like he’s coming and he’s another guy projecting well. I think he’s going to be a big-time player and you saw some of that on Saturday.”
DeShawn Stevens is yet another player who will likely see much more action than normal at linebacker with Loe out.
But Brown’s point was that somehow his team will have to recover from another poor performance last week no matter who’s on the field. If the Mountaineers have any aspirations of a bowl game, it will be pivotal as WVU (4-6 overall, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) will need wins over the Longhorns and at Kansas next week to become eligible.
“It’s thin but here’s the thing is, I said this and I don’t know if I said this to you all or the team, but nobody feels sorry for us,” Brown said. “We have a thin roster at some spots.”