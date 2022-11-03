MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones.
With running back CJ Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase when West Virginia (3-5 overall, 1-4 Big 12) visits Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday t Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa (TV: ESPN+).
In addition to the basic rushing of the ball, the injuries also affect other areas of play. WVU's younger backs, playing more snaps against TCU last week in Mathis' absence and after Donaldson went out, missed several pass protection pickups and were hesitant at times with the ball. That's to be expected with younger players that don't have as much experience, but it also hurts the Mountaineers in the passing game and in trying to fashion an answer for the missing players and their effect on the offense.
"We have to keep trying to find ways to get [the running backs] in space, and find out who to go to with the ball," said WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. "It doesn't matter if we hand the ball to them or throw the ball to them. Who can be good with the ball in their hand?"
One of the biggest ways a team can work around issues in the traditional running game is to throw screens, either to the backs or to wideouts. WVU is reasonably solid in the latter, other than the issue of drops, and its receivers block well on the perimeter.
WVU also has quarterback Garrett Greene, who has caught passes out of the backfield and on the perimeter in the past two games. Throw a couple of those, and then run a gadget off it, throwing a lateral and letting Greene throw the ball downfield, hopefully against an Iowa State defense that is rushing to attack the line of scrimmage.
Another way to augment the running game is with jet sweeps and touch passes, but for whatever reason West Virginia has not been overly successful with such plays in the past couple of seasons. Might they work better against ISU's cloud coverage?
As always, the issues of familiarity and working together will come into play.
"Reps together matter," Harrell said, speaking of the offensive line, but knowing that the same thing applies to the offense as a whole. "The guys that we have had together when they are healthy have had a ton of reps together over the last three years. When you start having to put new guys in there, we feel good about their ability, but it will only come with reps when things really look clean."
nnn
Iowa State's five losses have come by a total of 28 points, with the first four coming by a total of 14 points. Even the Cyclones' two-touchdown loss last week to Oklahoma was quite competitive, as they had the ball on a drive in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie before suffering a turnover, their fourth on the day.
WVU's losing margins in its five defeats total 86 points on the season, with two of those being non-competitive from the start.
nnn
There are many factors that went into the new Big 12 media rights deal, which is reportedly close to being concluded and would run from 2026-31. One of those items is game viewership, and the interest each team generates.
Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, West Virginia is, according to statistics compiled by College Football Media Blitz, 30th nationally in average viewership per game over the last five-year span of 2015-19. Those statistics include every televised game involving Notre Dame, BYU, Army or a team from the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, AAC and Mountain West. to 2019.
nnn
Where many of West Virginia's problems this year have occurred on the defensive side of the ball, Iowa State's have been on offense. The Cyclone defense has been outstanding, yielding just 16.6 points and fewer than 300 yards per game while leading the league in total defense, pass defense and scoring defense.
Need a comparison? The best WVU defense of the modern era (1996) led the nation, allowing 217.5 yards per game, and was fourth nationally in scoring defense at 12.4 points per contest. That was before the days of pass-happy offense, basketball on grass and rules changes that promoted offense.
Offensively, ISU has been anemic, with receiver Xavier Hutchinson the only standout on that side of the ball. He's set to break his own single-season receptions record of 83, as he already has 77 catches this year, which is tops in the nation. He's had at least eight catches in every game this year, and has to be looking at WVU's struggling secondary like a dieter on a fasting plan.
While matchups of strength-on-strength often decide games, this one might depend on which of the foes' weaker units is able to make some plays.
nnn
Iowa State is the only school in the nation with true freshman starters at both punter and kicker. Tyler Perkins is averaging 44.3 yards per punt, with eight kicks of 50 or more yards and 12 downed inside the 20, while placekicker Jace Gilbert is 11 for 15 on field goals and 16 for 17 on extra points.
There has still not been a missed field goal, by either team, in a West Virginia game this year. WVU's Casey Legg is 12 for 12, and foes are 9 for 9 through eight games. There have been two extra points, one each by WVU and its opponent, that have flown afoul, though.