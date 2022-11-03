Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Garrett Greene 4
WVU backup quarterback Garrett Greene has been used as a receiver out of the backfield in the past two games.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones.

With running back CJ Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase when West Virginia (3-5 overall, 1-4 Big 12) visits Iowa State (3-5, 0-5) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday t Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa (TV: ESPN+).