It would be easy to look at the score of Texas Tech’s 70-35 loss to Texas on Saturday and assume the Red Raiders defense is the same unit that has historically struggled to make stops.
There are certainly plenty of metrics to back up that sentiment heading into Saturday, when WVU hosts the Red Raiders at 3:30 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium, with the game televised by ESPN2.
For instance, Texas Tech doesn’t rank in the top half of the Big 12 Conference in any major defensive statistical category.
But how much of that was skewed by a 639-yard explosion from the Longhorns? According to WVU coaches, quite a bit.
“Defensively, they played well through three games,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “When you look at Texas, I think that’s a little bit of an anomaly. [Texas running back] Bijan Robinson was special in that game. [Texas Tech's defense is] really strong up front. They drop eight a bunch, have a three-man front, play three safeties a lot and keep their eyes on the quarterback’s eyes and in the backfield almost every snap. Really played well through three weeks and last week didn’t play as well.”
To Brown’s point, heading into the game with the Longhorns, the Red Raiders had held opponents to 21.67 points per game, all wins over Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Florida International. That was good enough to help the team’s offense outscore opponents 18.7 points per contest.
It starts with super senior linebacker Colin Schooler, who is tied for sixth in the Big 12 with WVU’s Sean Mahone and Kansas’ Gavin Potter in tackles with 29. The Red Raiders have intercepted six passes this season, tops in the conference.
“It’s funny because you see [the score] and turn on the tape and there’s reasons for that one, and there’s also reasons they’ve played at a much higher level and played well through the first three games,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said.
Saturday's game may be as much about West Virginia’s offense as it is Texas Tech’s defense. The Mountaineers ate up clock and stretched possessions in their 16-13 loss Saturday at Oklahoma, skewing the offensive numbers a bit.
Still, the Mountaineers mustered just 226 yards of offense, and after an impressive opening drive ended with a Garrett Greene rushing touchdown, they went the rest of the game without crossing the goal line.
That has been a problem thus far, as in three games against FBS competition -- Maryland, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma -- WVU has scored just nine points combined in the second half, kicking a field goal in each contest.
Brown owned those deficiencies in some respects, but in others said the numbers may not tell the whole story.
“If you look at it, we’ve had some really good drives in the first half every time, we’ve just had to kick field goals,” Brown said. “I think [the criticism] is fair for Maryland and it’s fair Virginia Tech wise. Virginia Tech game we kind of took the air out of it and it’s fair to argue that maybe we did it too early, but it was 27-7, we thought we were one score from making that to where we could put it away.
“Last week, not as much just because there’s only three possessions. [Oklahoma] had four possessions in the second half, we had three, and two of those drives were really productive. We should’ve scored a touchdown, had to settle for a field goal, and then we were in position to score either a field goal or a touchdown and probably run the clock under two-and-a-half minutes depending on how [Oklahoma coach] Lincoln [Riley] used his timeouts.”
While there may be credible explanations, the same statistics that paint Texas Tech as a struggling defense do the same to WVU’s offense. The Mountaineers rank in the bottom half of the Big 12 in all major offensive categories with the exception of passing yards, where WVU checks in fifth, averaging 248.3 yards.
Even with just one turnover against the Sooners, West Virginia is still last in the Big 12 in turnover margin (minus-6), is tied for the most sacks allowed (eight), is seventh in third-down conversions (42.9%) and ninth in red-zone scoring (84.2%).
Certainly, by nearly any measurable statistic, Texas Tech’s defense is a notch below the Sooners, Hokies or Terrapins, but will those discrepancies be enough for the Mountaineers to find footing on offense? That question will be answered Saturday.
But to Parker, those numbers don’t matter nearly as much as the ones on the scoreboard. That’s what he said his unit will continue to chase.
“I would say our number-one concern is to score one more than them,” Parker said. “And number two, we’re going to try to score every time we get our hands on it and every possession.”