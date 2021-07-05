After a good deal of anticipation, West Virginia has received a commitment from standout Florida defensive back Jacolby Spells.
“Since my freshman year, West Virginia has showed me the most love,” Spells said on CBS Sports after committing to the Mountaineer program. “When I switched to cornerback, they stayed with me and still showed the most. Then when I went up to visit, and met with head coach Neal Brown, it just felt like home.”
Now a highly rated cornerback, Spells has top-end speed that makes him one of the fastest players on any field, and he has used the lessons learned as a pass-catcher to help him hone his skills and abilities as a defensive back.
He’s continuing to improve on his cornerback technique, but his speed, quickness and great reaction times allow him to recover from mistakes and still prevent pass completions, and he has proven very difficult to elude in coverage. After making the move to corner, he had 32 tackles and an interception last year for American Heritage High School, following a 2019 season in which he caught 25 passes for 261 yards and four scores.
“This process has been long and hard,” Spells said of recruiting, which included offers and interest from dozens of top schools in the nation. “I’m really happy and proud of myself. I have come up the ladder. I’m a fast and physical player. Morgantown, we’re going to try to win a national championship.”
Spells had narrowed his final five down to Arizona State, Arkansas, Miami (Fla.), Indiana and West Virginia. Previously, he had Syracuse and Georgia among his top potential destinations, and also had offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Miss, UAB, UCF, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Spells will join previous high school teammate Daryl Porter Jr., who is a freshman cornerback at WVU. Also an excellent track performer, Spells has competed in both the 100-meter and 4×100 relays at Florida regional and state championship meets.
Spells is the 11th commitment in the WVU football class of 2022, and the third cornerback. He joins Ty Woodby and Mumu Bin-Wahad as the coaching staff continues to build the back-end defense of the future.