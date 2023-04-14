MORGANTOWN — Jaylen Anderson is hoping a strong finish in the 2022 season can propel him to another good showing this fall.
The 5-foot-11, 214-pound running back is ready to be a consistent contributor after he led West Virginia in rushing in its final two games last year.
“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence in myself,” Anderson said. “It just really shows me that I’m ready for this and, once I lock in, I can do whatever I want. It just gave me a lot of confidence and a lot of help moving forward.”
Anderson rushed for 69 yards on seven carries in the final game at Milan Puskar Stadium last year, and followed with a career day against Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in the season finale.
Against the Cowboys, Anderson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to lead the Mountaineers to a 24-19 victory. His scores came on carries of 54 and 57 yards in the third quarter, giving WVU the lead for good.
“It still seems surreal,” Anderson said. “It just felt like the game slowed down and I just felt really comfortable and I just felt like I played faster. I just felt like I had been there before.”
For the running back, it was a long time coming.
His recruitment was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he says now-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott so effectively recruited him that it wasn’t really a question where he would go.
“I knew I would end up here,” Anderson said.
He redshirted in 2021 as a freshman and appeared in six games last season, with his debut coming against Towson in the third game. He had six carries for 33 yards in the blowout win and saw the field but didn’t have any carries the following week at Virginia Tech.
He had three carries for 6 yards over a month later against TCU and four carries for 12 yards two weeks after that against Oklahoma before his strong finish over the final two games.
“I would always have spurts of success, but I just always knew once I put my head down and once I locked in, that I could do anything I put my mind to,” Anderson said.
Anderson says he “wasn’t in the best shape” when he arrived in Morgantown and that he “still had some maturing to do on and off the field,” but credits teammates and coaches for helping him adjust.
“I would never really say [I was] frustrated because, in a sense, I really wasn’t ready to play at the college level yet when I first arrived here,” Anderson said. “I would just say they did a good job of developing me and making sure I was ready and had all the tools I needed to be able to be successful at this level.”
Anderson said he’s worked even more on his conditioning this spring, as well as getting better acclimated to his teammates and what the Mountaineers want to do on the field.
That will likely include offensive game plans that highlight a deep running back corps.
Anderson is part of a quartet of backs returning after strong performances last season.
He finished with 275 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, Tony Mathis Jr. posted a team-high 562 yards and five touchdowns on 135 carries, CJ Donaldson had 526 yards and eight scores on 87 carries in a season cut short due to injury and Justin Johnson Jr. recorded 430 yards and three TDs on 98 attempts.
That is coupled with WVU’s mobile quarterbacks, Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol, who are competing for the starting job.
“Very few running back rooms in the country have four guys that have been really productive,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I think Justin almost had 100, but the other three guys had over 100 yards in a game last year. I think that speaks well.”
WVU will likely have multiple backs on the field at once, and that group will probably be asked to catch some passes — something Anderson is familiar with doing.
Anderson was a four-year starter at Perry High School in Ohio and a two-time all-state first-team selection. He had 875 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns as a senior and added 124 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, despite the season being shortened due to the pandemic.
The year before, he rushed for 1,086 yards and 16 touchdowns and posted 833 yards and 11 touchdowns on 51 catches. Rivals and 247Sports had Anderson as a four-star prospect, and the latter considered him the No. 6 all-purpose back in the country.
“It just came natural to me,” Anderson said. “It was always just something I’ve done since youth football. I didn’t even really play running back until about middle school. Receiver has just always been natural to me, and running back is just kind of something I fell in love with watching [NFL running back] Le’Veon Bell.”
While there is plenty of competition among WVU’s backs, Anderson believes each brings his own unique talent and that all are focused on team success.
“We all just really want to see each other shine,” he said. “It’s never really been about one person. We just want to see each other do good. We feed off of each other and each other’s success. We always compete against each other, but it’s always together at the end of the day.”
WVU is scheduled to play its Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1 p.m. April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers will open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.