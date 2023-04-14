Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — Jaylen Anderson is hoping a strong finish in the 2022 season can propel him to another good showing this fall.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound running back is ready to be a consistent contributor after he led West Virginia in rushing in its final two games last year.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

