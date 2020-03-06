Two familiar faces will return to the West Virginia University football coaching staff for the 2020 season.
Bill Legg and Jeff Casteel, both former members of the Mountaineer coaching staff, will join head coach Neal Brown’s staff, according to a release from the school.
Casteel makes his return to WVU as a defensive analyst after serving as Nevada’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons. The Paden City native worked for West Virginia from 2001 through 2011, serving as defensive coordinator during his final nine seasons in Morgantown. During Casteel’s time with WVU, the program won six Big East titles.
“Being from the state of West Virginia, I am happy to be back home. West Virginia football means a lot to my family and me,” Casteel said in a release by the school. “I am looking forward to working for Neal Brown and the football staff, because I really respect the direction he is taking the program. I look forward to making a valuable contribution once again to Mountaineer football.”
Legg makes his return to Morgantown with the title of “assistant to the head coach.” After a playing career as a four-year starter at center for the Mountaineers, Legg began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for WVU. He also spent time at West Virginia Tech, Eastern Illinois and VMI before his first return to Morgantown. The Poca native worked as the West Virginia offensive line coach from 1995 through 1999 and in 2000 served as WVU’s offensive coordinator.
Legg left the Mountaineers following that season and made stops at Marshall, Purdue and FIU before landing back at Marshall as the Thundering Herd’s offensive coordinator from 2010 through 2017. Since then, Legg made brief stops at Mississippi State and Mercer prior to his return to West Virginia.
“Bill is a great addition to our football staff, not only with his years of successful football coaching experience but also being from the state of West Virginia,” Brown said in a separate release from WVU. “He was the first signee of legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Nehlen, so he has ties to the program. He is a WVU graduate, a former starter for the football program and coached for several years on the staff. We are excited to have Bill, his wife Kelly, and his daughter, Sarah, rejoin the Mountaineer Football Family.”
West Virginia is scheduled to open its spring practice session on March 10.