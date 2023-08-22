MORGANTOWN -- Justin Johnson Jr. has quickly found himself in a leadership position among West Virginia's running backs.
With a year of steady experience under his belt, the junior has gone through the offseason knowing eyes will be on him to be his best in a deep and talented position group expected to highlight the offense.
“It’s been a lot different for me,” Johnson said. “People are looking up to me and expecting me to make plays now. I have to be that guy every day. I have to show up every day, ready to work, ready to compete. I’ve got to have the same energy every day. People are looking up to me and counting on me, so I know I’m a big factor on this team and I’m ready for the job, ready for the role.”
The 5-foot-11, 203-pound St. Louis native has impressed in that regard up to this point, with less than two weeks to go until the Mountaineers open the season at Penn State.
“Justin Johnson has been consistent, and he’s kind of been through whatever we’ve had -- I guess 15 practices now -- just really consistent over that whole time on every rep,” WVU coach Neal Brown said Monday. “He’s been there every day and from the whole standpoint -- pass protection, blocking in the run game, catching the ball out of the backfield, all of those things -- he’s been the most consistent in that room. He’s a guy that I think steps out.”
Johnson has appeared in 20 career games, including all 12 last year, with one start. He finished the year as the Mountaineers' third-leading rusher with 430 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries. He played 77 snaps the year prior as a true freshman, and got 24 carries for 90 yards.
Johnson said one of his top areas of focus during the offseason has been on his pass protection. He’s shown what he’s capable of with the ball in his hands, and wants to show how he can be a benefit to have on the field when he isn't carrying it.
“Last year boosted my confidence a lot,” Johnson said. “It was really my first real action to see the field. Now I’m kind of knowing what I’m looking for, knowing what I’m doing a little bit. I consider myself a vet. I’m a lot more confident and the game just slowed down a lot for me last year, so this year I’m expecting to have a big year.”
Tony Mathis Jr. was expected to be the most veteran running back on WVU’s roster this year, but after leading the Mountaineers in rushing in 2022, he entered the transfer portal and is now at Houston.
But there’s still plenty of talent in the WVU backfield.
Also back from last year are CJ Donaldson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson. Donaldson saw his true freshman season cut short by injury after rushing for 526 yards and eight scores on 87 carries, and Anderson finished with 275 yards and two touchdowns on 35 attempts, with his biggest day coming in the season-finale victory at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers signed scholarship backs Jaheim White and DJ Oliver out of high school as well.
“It’s really competitive back there, but at the same time, we’re all interchangeable, so we’re all getting the same amount of time,” Johnson said. “Kind of like how last year went, we kind of went with the hot hand. Everyone’s going to have their game. It just depends on who’s doing good that game, you know?”
WVU also has dual-threat quarterbacks with Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol -- Brown said Monday the starter has been decided, but it’s not an announcement the Mountaineers are expecting to make public -- behind a veteran offensive line that has 132 combined starts returning.
“It’s a competitive [running backs] room and the guys have done a great job this summer stepping up and being leaders for us,” WVU offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott said after the first practice of fall camp. “Right now, JJ’s the oldest guy in the room, and he’s done a great job of being a leader. I’m excited about what we’ve got here moving forward with those guys in there.”
With Johnson leading the backfield and plenty of productive experience back from last year, combined with some newcomers, the junior running back believes the run game can be a big factor in helping WVU improve from last year’s 5-7 season.
“Confidence is a huge factor,” Johnson said. “The more confidence you have, the faster you’re going to play, the better you’re going to play and the better you’re going to feel. That’s just how I feel. I’m more confident about my game and I know what we’re going to do this year.”
WVU is scheduled to open the season with a Sept. 2 game at Penn State.