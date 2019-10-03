West Virginia University linebacker JoVanni Stewart will sit out Saturday's game against Texas for "personal reasons."
News of Stewart's plan for Saturday was first reported by 247Sports and later confirmed by a WVU athletic department spokesman.
Stewart, a senior listed at 5-foot-8 and 196 pounds, started all four of West Virginia's game this season at the "spear" linebacker position. As a junior in 2018, Stewart started every game for the Mountaineers at outside linebacker.
Kwantel Raines, a redshirt freshman, has been Stewart's backup this season at spear and appears to be the likely candidate to take Stewart's spot in the starting lineup.
Stewart, originally from Katy, Texas, does still have a redshirt year available to him, and according to the 247Sports report he is at least considering taking 2019 as a redshirt season and leaving WVU as a postgraduate transfer in the offseason.
In four games this season for WVU, Stewart has 17 tackles, including one for a loss.