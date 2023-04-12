MORGANTOWN — Most of the offseason chatter around West Virginia’s wide receivers group has centered on the players the Mountaineers have signed since the 2022 season ended.
But there’s a pair of junior college products coach Neal Brown expects to make big leaps this fall in their second season with the program.
Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron could be players to watch in the upcoming spring game and when the Mountaineers kick off the 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“Cortez — I think he’s going to be one of our most improved players once we get to the fall. I think he’s going to be a guy we can count on,” Brown said earlier this spring. “Jeremiah Aaron needs to continue to come along. He’s got big-play potential and he’s got to put it together and be an every-down guy.”
Braham, a 6-foot-2, 201-pound Baltimore native, arrived in Morgantown by way of Hutchinson Community College. He came out of Westwood High School in South Carolina as a three-star prospect, according to ESPN and 247Sports, and was considered the third-best wide receiver prospect in the state and eighth-best prospect in South Carolina overall.
Braham spent three seasons at the Kansas college, and finished his time there fifth in program history in career receptions with 68 and in receiving yards with 1,387. As a senior, he caught 32 balls for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He finished 10th nationally in touchdown receptions.
He played in 11 games with two starts at receiver in his first season at WVU and finished as the fifth-leading receiver on the team — the Mountaineers lost their top four receivers from 2022 — with 147 yards on 14 catches. Brown said Braham’s been consistent this spring.
Aaron spent two seasons at Navarro Community College in Texas, where he finished his second season as an NJCAA second team All-American. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound receiver was the nation’s leader in all-purpose yards with 1,775 and in receiving yards per game. In 10 games, Aaron recorded 911 yards and eight scores on 49 receptions.
The Natchitoches, Louisiana, native played in 10 games with the Mountaineers last season and posted 12 catches for 124 yards, including a touchdown in WVU’s win over Towson.
Brown talked during the offseason about other junior college transfers who have made strides in their second season with a program during Brown’s career, like Javess Blue when the coach was offensive coordinator at Kentucky from 2013-14 and Damion Willis at Troy during Brown’s last two seasons there as coach.
“Almost every junior college player that I’ve ever taken has taken a significant jump from year one to year two,” Brown said in an offseason news conference. “I can go Damion Willis at Troy, who’s still bouncing around the league. He, year one to year two, huge difference in production. We had a guy at Kentucky, Javess Blue, and I can go on and on. I really believe those two guys will make big jumps, right?”
Blue, who arrived in Lexington, Kentucky, from Butler Community College, had fewer receptions and total yards his second season, but increased his yards per catch from 13.6 to 18.1, and tallied nine touchdown receptions in his two years with the Wildcats — five in his second season.
Willis played two seasons at Troy after two seasons at East Mississippi Community College. In his first with Brown, Willis had 620 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions, and he boosted those numbers to 876 yards and 10 touchdowns on 56 catches his second season.
Aaron and Braham will be working with a new receivers coach this year, however. Bilal Marshall was hired in January to take the position, but he comes with plenty of familiarity. Marshall spent last season as receivers coach at Virginia Military Institute, after working as a graduate assistant on Brown’s staff the two seasons before that.
While he was in his first stint at WVU, Marshall was part of the recruiting process with Braham and Aaron, as well as some of the other receivers on the team.
“[Braham and Aaron’s] games have obviously taken a step because they’ve been in a strength program with coach Mike [Joseph], so they’ve gotten bigger, they’ve gotten stronger, they’ve gotten faster. But as far as what they did on the field, I can’t really speak to it because I didn’t see it in person,” Marshall said. “I was just going off of game tape and what they did while they were in junior college.
“But they are making steps here. They’ve made steps through January, February, March, and they’re going to continue to make steps throughout April. I enjoy those guys. They’re very hungry, they want to make the step and they know they need to make the step for the success of this offense. They all do — the whole room does.”
The Gold-Blue Spring Game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium.