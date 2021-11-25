Teams closing out the season with a 2-9 record often don’t have much motivation, but when coming from the depths that Kansas has inhabited over the past decade, the story this year is different heading into Saturday's 7 p.m. game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Jayhawks have been competitive in seven of their 11 games this season, even though the final scores might not have been reflective of that analysis.
Even more encouraging for KU fans, their team has been building as the season wound down, producing a win over Texas and a last-second loss to TCU. West Virginia (5-6 overall, 3-5 Big 12) has its own motivation in terms of playing for bowl eligibility, but this is not going to be the moribund walk-off that past Kansas teams have produced. The Jayhawks are building for the future, and two league wins in their final three games would be akin to a bowl victory. KU has not won more than a single game in conference play since 2008.
Even though WVU is critically thin at a couple of spots, KU is even more so. The Jayhawks could be missing scholarship tight ends Mason Fairchild and Trevor Kardell, which could elevate walk-on Jared Casey to the starting lineup. That might not be a bad thing, though, as Casey was the hero of the overtime win over the Longhorns, catching the clinching 2-point conversion pass in overtime. He also had a touchdown reception against TCU.
The news is also sketchy at running back, where running back Devin Neal is questionable. KU had already lost Velton Gardner to transfer mid-year, and Torry Locklin was knocked out for the season earlier this month. Add in offensive lineman Malik Clark, who missed the TCU game and is questionable for the finale, and the KU squad could be very depleted on Saturday.
What gives Kansas a puncher’s chance? Quarterback play. The Jayhawks have gotten boosts from not one but two QBs this year. Transfer Jason Bean sparked KU with his running ability early in the season and held down the starting job until being knocked out of the Kansas game and missing the Texas and TCU contests.
Now, as the season comes to a conclusion, Jalon Daniels is asserting his claim on the position for the future. He started the Texas and TCU games, producing 457 passing yards on 43 completions in 60 attempts (71.7%), and had five touchdown passes against only one interception. That’s much better than either Texas QB showed against WVU, which benefited from a couple of drops and several off-target balls that missed open receivers. The Mountaineers can’t count on such help this week.
The good play behind center has been assisted by improved play from those up front. After yielding 47 sacks in 2020, the KU front five has given up only 14 this year. The Jayhawk line was bolstered by two transfers from Buffalo (Mike Novitsky and Michael Ford) and both have been major contributors to that improvement.
West Virginia, by way of comparison, has yielded 31 sacks to date.
There’s also an interesting head-to-head battle playing out in this game, as Big 12-leading tackler Kenny Logan (99 stops) matches abilities with WVU’s Josh Chandler-Semedo (96). Also in the race for the season crown is Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez, who is tied with Chandler-Semedo for second.
One of that latter pair will likely take the title, as they will have a bowl game in which to boost their totals.
Kansas is celebrating the 100 year anniversary of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is the seventh oldest venue in the nation. When it was opened in 1921, KU held a “Stadium Day” which included an open invitation to help tear down its predecessor, McCook Field. More than 4,000 students responded to help do so.