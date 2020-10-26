West Virginia football coach Neal Brown sees Kansas State’s program as one predicated on toughness and the ability to find ways to win in the face of adversity.
It’s what he Brown has envisioned for his own program in Morgantown, but with another close loss at Texas Tech on Saturday, Brown is the first to admit his team still has ground to cover in getting there.
For the Mountaineers, the next opportunity will come at noon Saturday when they host Kansas State at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will air on ESPN2.
The Wildcats (4-1 overall, 4-0 Big 12) will enter as one of two unbeaten teams in league play (the other is Oklahoma State at 3-0). It has been no easy journey in getting there in Kansas State coach Chris Klieman’s second season, one that’s been full of injuries, COVID-19 cases and second-half comebacks.
But to Brown, that’s exactly what makes the Wildcats who they are. It’s a culture that was established years ago and one Klieman has been able to pick up and run with after a successful tenure at North Dakota State.
“They obviously had a tremendous culture at North Dakota State and he took over after Coach [Craig] Bohl and they just kind of rolled off — there wasn’t any dropoff at all and maybe even some improvement,” Brown said. “And he came into the situation at Kansas State and has only continued to make them better and continued to grow their culture. I think it takes humility — there’s no need to change things that are good about a place, and I think that takes a lot of humility and speaks really well to coach Klieman and their entire staff.”
Both Klieman and Brown are in their second seasons with their current programs, but the two come from different backgrounds and inherited vastly different situations when moving to the Big 12.
Klieman has a defensive background and spent the majority of his career at the FCS level, including winning four national titles in five years at North Dakota State. He was also part of three more titles as an assistant there in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Brown comes from an offensive background and has experience in multiple places including, a three-year stint at Texas Tech followed by two years as offensive coordinator at Kentucky. His head-coaching run came in a four-year stay at Troy, where he went 35-18.
Though Brown won the first battle between the coaches when WVU upset Kansas State 24-20 in Manhattan, Kansas a season ago, the Wildcats have had more success as the program has gone 12-6 under Klieman while Brown’s Mountaineers are 8-9 in his tenure.
One could make the argument that Brown had the more daunting rebuilding job as WVU was ravaged by graduation, transfers and a relative lack of young talent after the previous regime, led by coach Dana Holgorsen, had relied largely on junior-college transfers and other upperclassman additions for success. And though Kansas State went 5-7 under coach Bill Snyder’ in his final season in 2018, several key returners were back for Klieman, including quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in the Wildcats’ 31-21 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 3, yet the Wildcats are 2-0 without him, including a gutsy 21-14 win at TCU led by true freshman quarterback Will Howard.
Howard did play some in a 38-35 win over Oklahoma on Sept. 26, engineering a second-half rally from 21 points down to beat the Sooners in Norman, Oklahoma. But leading up to that game, the Wildcats weren’t sure they’d be able to play as a rash of positive COVID tests put their roster requirement in jeopardy. Kansas State did play, severely shorthanded and somehow pulled out the win.
The Wildcats also trailed Texas Tech 21-17 in the fourth quarter, only to score the game’s final 14 points for another win.
So what has allowed Kansas State to roll on despite all the adversity? Brown pointed again to the program’s culture.
“The culture there for a long time, in my opinion, has been about toughness, playing defense and being great on special teams, and they continue to do that,” Brown said. “They’ve been really good defensively, they don’t give you any easy yards, special teams, they’ve been dominant all year, and offensively they’ve been really good at getting their elite players the ball.”
Winning those kinds of games has been an area in which the Mountaineers (3-2, 2-2) have had mixed results under Brown this season. A 27-21 win in double overtime over Baylor on Oct. 3 was a good sign, but the losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State (27-13 on Sept. 26) were full of missed opportunities and costly mistakes. Where the Wildcats have surged, the Mountaineers have often folded, and right now that winning culture may be the biggest difference between two coaches that may well be compared for the rest of their careers in the Big 12.
“I think we’re a better football team than we were a year ago, [but] are we where we need to be culturally or where I’d hoped we’d be midway through year two? Probably not,” Brown said. “We’re like most programs; we’d have loved to have had the spring and summer to grow with our guys, we didn’t, that’s just what it is, no reason to complain about it. But we’re a work in progress. We show signs and then sometimes it’s two steps forward and one step back, but we’re going to continue to get better.”