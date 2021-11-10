MORGANTOWN -- Kansas State and West Virginia have been facing off since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012, but this year’s edition of the Wildcats doesn’t look much at all like those the Mountaineers have lined up against in the past.
As WVU prepares for its trip to Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, it is preparing for a new defensive system, the 3-3-5 stack, and an offense that’s predicated on big plays as opposed to the traditional grind-it-out, run-heavy attack of years past. The game will kick off at noon and will air on FS1.
The Wildcats (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big 12) have already piled up nine plays of 50 yards or more, tied for second in the conference with Oklahoma and behind only Texas Tech. With the new scheme, Kansas State is also third in the Big 12 in total defense (340.3 yards allowed per game) behind only Oklahoma State and Iowa State and ranks in the top half of the conference in most major defensive categories.
The production of both units is one thing, but with the differences, preparation will have to be even more thorough this week for the Mountaineers.
“Normally I would go back a year and say, ‘OK,’ but they’re totally different defensively, they’ve totally changed their schemes,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I don’t know if there’s any carryover from the last few years.”
No matter the alignment, the Wildcats have historically been a solid team defensively. On the other side of the ball, an offense that is predicated on the big play is a completely different look for Kansas State, and there are several factors that have fed into that.
Running back Deuce Vaughn is back for his sophomore season and has picked up right where he left off in an impressive rookie campaign a year ago. Vaughn ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rushing (96.2 yards per game), but no other back in the league comes close in terms of his involvement in the passing game, where he’s averaging 46.8 yards per contest.
Vaughn led Kansas State in rushing and receiving in 2020, and that’s the case again this season as his 38 catches, 421 yards and three touchdowns represent team highs in receiving categories.
Preparing for a great running back has become the norm for WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and his staff, but Lesley admitted that Vaughn presents a different challenge in terms of preparation.
“The combination of formations they use and his skill set, it makes it really difficult and it is, it’s very unique,” Lesley said. “For three or four weeks now it’s been more of a traditional running back, downhill power, and how teams have done that is pretty simple, honestly. How they use Deuce, you always have to find him, and sometimes in their formation structure, that’s hard to do.”
At 5-foot-6, 173 pounds, the slight but shifty Vaughn has become one of the most all-around weapons in the league, but this season he’s just part of a more dynamic attack.
Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson, who has been riddled by injuries in the past and did not play against the Mountaineers a year ago, is healthy now and is having a productive season. Thompson ranks third in the conference in passing yards per game (221.1) and has completed 112 of 157 passes for 1,548 yards.
While Thompson has been a key cog in the Wildcats running game in years past, and while he still possesses that capability, he has only logged 33 attempts this season. Instead, it’s Thompson’s progression as a passer that has stood out to WVU's Brown.
“The one thing, I think his accuracy has really improved,” Brown said. “He’s always been a guy that’s had a strong arm. I think he still has that rare ability to be able to extend plays. A lot of those explosive plays have been on him extending plays and on scramble opportunities, but the improvement I see, and I’m not studying him all the time, but what I see is his accuracy has gotten better.”
Brown also complimented KSU receivers Philip Brooks (27 receptions, 370 yards, two touchdowns) and Malik Knowles (24 catches, 341 yards, two touchdowns) for helping take the top off defenses, freeing up Vaughn to work in the run game and underneath. Knowles also has two touchdowns on kick returns.
More than any one thing, it’s a combination of things that has enabled Kansas State take the next step offensively, and it’s been a step that has spearheaded the Wildcats’ recent three-game win streak. That step also has the undivided attention of West Virginia’s staff.
“They’ve done a decent job of running the ball, so when you run the ball, you bring [opposing defensive backs] down [into the box], and they’ve done a good job,” Brown said. “I think Knowles can really run. They get Deuce Vaughn in some empty packages and they get him out of the backfield on some wheel routes, and those have been some explosive plays as well, and then the Philip Brooks kid is really fast. They’ve done a nice job.”