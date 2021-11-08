West Virginia and Kansas State are trending in something of opposite directions over their past few games, which makes the Mountaineers’ visit to Manhattan this Saturday a critical one in terms of WVU’s bowl hopes.
The Wildcats are already there, having defeated Kansas last week for their sixth win, and head coach Chris Klieman credits increased intensity in practice for K-State’s current three-game winning streak, which has pushed its overall record to 6-3.
“We are playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of belief," Klieman observed. “We have asked the guys to raise the temperature of our preparation the last few weeks. It’s something we have really emphasized and I think we are coming into games really prepared and confident.”
With a bowl spot locked away, the Cats can focus on next-step goals, including aiming for a higher-tier postseason destination with a solid finish in Big 12 play. For West Virginia (4-5), just getting there is the target, even though some fans and observers downplay the importance of that extra game.
“I think it is very important," WVU head coach Neal Brown said of making the postseason. “It’s something you always point your team toward, and that you want to make happen. I don’t think [bowl games] have lost any of their luster.”
WVU will have to get two wins in its final three games to make that happen, and with contests against Texas and Kansas also remaining, will likely have to ride its defense to do so.
“West Virginia has a tremendous defense," Klieman said. "It’s very fast and athletic, and they can pressure you and have a lot of veteran guys. It will be a physical and tough game for us.”
Just as West Virginia did before its wins over TCU and Iowa State, the Wildcats got back to basics to fashion their current streak, which included victories over Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas after losing three in a row to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State.
“We simplified some things schematically, made a couple of position changes, and people are playing fast and are tackling better,” Klieman said. “When we tackle well, we don’t give up explosive plays and it gives us the chance to be successful.
"And our quarterback [Skylar Thompson] and running back [Deuce Vaughn] are playing at a high level.”
Brown noted that rallying from a losing streak, as K-State did, can be difficult. He has his own experience in that regard, having suffered consecutive defeats to Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Baylor earlier this year before rebounding with wins over TCU and Iowa State. Now the Mountaineers will have to rally again on the road.
“Manhattan is a tough place to play, and K-State is playing its best football," Brown said. "They won their first three, then lost three, and it’s hard to regroup a team when you lose three in a row, and they have done that. They aren’t giving you any easy throws and their red-zone defense has been good.
"Offensively they find ways to get their playmakers the ball. Obviously Deuce Vaughn is talented, and they've done a good job of creating some shot plays.”
“We’ve had sellouts and near sellouts every week here at the Bill [Snyder Family Stadium], and our guys are excited about that,” Klieman said. “I love the pageantry of it, the student section’s full, band’s playing and people coming out to see you. It’s what college football is all about.”