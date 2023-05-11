Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU FB web.jpg

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has another piece coming to its defensive line.

Tomiwa Durojaiye, a 6-foot-4, 278-pound Kentucky transfer, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Thursday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags