MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has another piece coming to its defensive line.
Tomiwa Durojaiye, a 6-foot-4, 278-pound Kentucky transfer, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Thursday.
“TAKE ME HOME WEST VIRGINIA,” Durojaiye wrote in a post on Twitter that included a commitment graphic.
Durojaiye spent one season with the Wildcats. He enrolled in January of 2022 and appeared in three games during the fall. He announced he would be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining on April 26, and last weekend posted photos from a visit to Morgantown in a WVU uniform.
The Middletown, Delaware, native was graded as a three-star prep prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, and Rivals considered him the top player in his class from Delaware and the No. 42 strongside defensive end in the nation.
He was a First-Team All-State selection as a junior and senior at Middletown High, and was named the 2021 Delaware 3A Defensive Player of the Year by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association after helping his team to a state title. He had 58 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups as a senior.
Durojaiye originally picked Kentucky over Michigan, South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri and others.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.