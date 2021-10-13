Former Capital High School standout Kerry Martin announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal, thus ending his career at West Virginia University.
Martin, who was a starter at safety as a true freshman in 2019, played sparingly this season and did not travel with the team to games at Oklahoma and Baylor.
During his press conference on Tuesday, WVU head coach Neal Brown attributed Martin’s absence to an illness last week. A day later, Martin announced his departure from the program.
“Giving thanks to all those that I was fortunate to cross paths with, my brothers, coaches, support staff, and those who have believed in me to this point,” Martin’s statement read. “I will never forget the bonds we created, the lessons learned or the adversities experienced. With that being said I have decided it’s in my best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal. I’m looking forward to new opportunities. And ready to compete and get back to doing what I love.”
Martin was named a freshman All-American by several publications, including Pro Football Focus, after making 50 tackles, five pass breakups and recovering a fumble in 2019. He opted out of the season a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and though he returned this season, he could never find consistent playing time with senior safeties Scottie Young, Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone filling the starting roles. Martin was credited with just three tackles this year.
The former Cougar made waves at WVU shortly after arriving in Morgantown as he took to social media with accusations against then-defensive coordinator Vic Koenning, citing insensitive language directed toward players. Koenning and the university parted ways shortly after and before the 2019 season started.
Martin became the second WVU player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this week after defensive lineman Darel Middleton, a transfer from Tennessee, did the same on Tuesday.