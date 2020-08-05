Kerry Martin Jr. – the former Capital High athletic standout and expected starter at free safety for West Virginia University this season – has chosen to opt out of the 2020 campaign.
Citing health and family concerns in a Wednesday morning Twitter post, Martin went into his reasoning as well as his future plans to return next year as a redshirt sophomore.
“My family and myself have had many conversations about playing this upcoming 2020 season,” Martin’s tweet began. “With that being said, we feel as if it’s best to opt out and sit this season out due to my family and my own personal health issues (sickle cell, asthma). I signed my [national letter of intent] to this university to become a great football player and leave as a better man as well as having a better understanding about life, and to pursue my professional dream, but not to play during a worldwide pandemic.
“I will comeback for my [redshirt]-sophomore year a much more dynamic player.”
Martin appeared in all 12 games for the Mountaineers as a freshman a year ago, starting four games and making 50 tackles. Pro Football Focus named him to its All-Freshman third team after the 2019 season.
WVU is fairly heavy on experience at safety with senior Sean Mahone returning to the cat safety position after leading the team with 80 tackles a year ago. Tykee Smith, a sophomore, started the Mountaineers’ final eight games at spear safety as a freshman last year.
Leading candidates to take Martin’s place would likely consist of redshirt senior Dante Bonamico, junior Noah Guzman and redshirt senior Jake Long among others.
As of press time on Wednesday, neither Brown, nor the University had released a statement regarding Martin’s announcement.
Martin made news in June after taking to Twitter and accusing then-defensive coordinator Vic Koenning making several insensitive remarks toward different races, religions and people with special needs. After an internal investigation, Koenning and the University agreed to part ways on July 22.
A few days later, head coach Neal Brown announced that a new defensive coordinator would not be named this season. Instead, assistant Jordan Lesley was given the responsibility to oversee the front of the defense and assistant Jahmile Addae would supervise the back.