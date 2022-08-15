Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU Football Oliver Straw Front

WVU punter Oliver Straw stretches out during a recent practice.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

The emphasis that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff put on special teams is apparent in nearly every practice as those units get as much work as the WVU offense and defense.

For Jeff Koonz, the team’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach, that kind of attention is necessary.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.