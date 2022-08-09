Last week in a media session, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said that the quarterback of the Mountaineer defense should be the mike linebacker, seemingly putting a heaping pile of pressure on transfer Lee Kpogba, who figures to start there this season.
But a little bit of expectation won’t likely shake Kpogba much. The trail he’s traversed just to get to Morgantown has seasoned the junior to deal with about anything.
On Monday, Kpogba sat in front of the media and fielded questions, hitting an array of topics ranging from the schematics of WVU’s defense to his birth to Liberian parents in Ghana and his advancement through the college football ranks from Syracuse to East Mississippi Community College and, finally, to Morgantown.
Those experiences have certainly given Kpogba perspective and he shared some of that.
“I always just try to remember to go hard because I’ve got people depending on me,” Kpogba said. “I don’t ever try to look at a situation in a worse way, there are always people going through worse things in life. I try to keep that in mind.”
Kpogba doesn’t remember anything of life in Africa. He was 2 years old when he and his father were given the opportunity to come to America from a refugee camp in Ghana. That was during the Second Liberian Civil War (1999-2003).
The move took Kpogba and his father to Winston Salem, North Carolina, where he emerged as a Division I football prospect. His mother and much of his family, meanwhile, still reside in Liberia.
With all of that, a new defense and a likely immediate insertion into the starting lineup and into a place of leadership were hardly going to intimidate Kpogba, who credited a solid spring with putting him ahead of the curve so far in preseason camp.
“I definitely have a better understanding of the defense now being here for six months and getting to learn it through the spring,” Kpogba said. “It helped me start off camp better. Alignment, assignment -- helping other guys get lined up, knowing what I’m supposed to do. That helped a lot.”
Ready or not, Kpogba would likely find himself thrust into action via necessity. The transfer of Josh Chandler-Semedo left WVU with a hole at mike with returners Exree Loe and Lance Dixon likely to share time at the will linebacker spot. Tirek Austin-Cave transferred in from Miami in May and should add depth as well.
Since arriving before spring, Kpogba estimated that he’s added 10-15 pounds of weight to help him stand up to a Big 12 Conference schedule. And even if he’s got the inside track on a starting position, he said he’s still hard at work every day.
“The big emphasis that I wanted to fix was me crossing over as far as my footwork and things,” Kpogba said. “Put myself in better positions to make a play, not overrun the ball -- things like that and I feel I’ve done a better job with that.”
As Lesley’s “quarterback” of the defense, Kpogba also understands that he must be a leader even as he still gets accustomed to the system. That balance has been the biggest undertaking of his time in Morgantown thus far.
“There’s still stuff that I need to learn,” Kpogba admitted. “But as far as base stuff and the simple things in our defense, yes, I can teach and I’ve been helping them with that. Helping all the younger guys.”