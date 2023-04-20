MORGANTOWN — Lee Kpogba had a solid first season with West Virginia in 2022, finishing as the team leader in tackles and as an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.
His growth since this point last year is noticeable.
The senior linebacker has been one of the more impressive players throughout the spring for the Mountaineers, who will wrap up the offseason session Saturday with the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“From where he was last spring to where he is this spring, he’s made the most improvement,” WVU coach Neal Brown said last Saturday following the team’s scrimmage. “I think he’s got a chance to be an all-league-type player.”
The 6-foot-1, 231-pound Kpogba spent his first two seasons at Syracuse before going to East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He was an NJCAA All-Region 23 selection, an All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference first-team pick and an All-JMCCC North Division first-team honoree playing for Buddy Stephens of “Last Chance U” fame in Scooba, Mississippi.
He made an immediate impact last season at WVU, where he started all 12 of the Mountaineers’ games. In the Backyard Brawl against Pitt in the season opener, he had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry.
Kpogba finished the season with a team-leading 92 tackles, plus 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and the fumble recovery. He had three games with 10-plus tackles and was eighth in the Big 12 in total tackles in his first season in the league.
Kpogba said he’s been doing things like watching more film, working on his pad level and improving his flexibility — “just working on my whole game, honestly,” he said — as he prepares for his second season in Morgantown.
“It didn’t take me that long last year to really adjust,” Kpogba said. “I got the opportunity to come early and got to watch a little bit of film before we actually started the football aspect of things. This year, I’m definitely more comfortable. I feel like I know more about the defense and I know, if this happens, the ball’s probably going to go here. I’m definitely more comfortable in the defense this year.”
The staff believes Kpogba having a year with the Mountaineers under his belt will prove beneficial this fall.
“A first-year junior-college kid — he may be good, but he’s probably not dynamic, and the speed and adjusting, and he’s in a new system depending on when he got into the system he’s in,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said after the first practice of the spring. “But it’s still new, no matter if there are four years to play, three years to play, two years to play. Just such a gap between the game. Obviously we feel good about his experience last year.”
WVU’s focus defensively through 14 practices this spring has been on fundamentals and getting back to basics, and the staff said Kpogba has done a nice job of that to improve his game.
“Lee especially, he’s really done a nice job of focusing on his footwork, which is something that we watched from last season that got him in trouble at times,” WVU special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz said earlier this spring.
“He’s playing physical. I think his body is in a good place. You can tell the strength staff had a great offseason with him, and he’s still working on some of the things, some of the flexibility and core stability things like that to help him change direction even better than what he was doing. I’ve been pleased that he’s kind of picked up where he left off and he’s made strides from the end of last year.”
Brown said Kpogba’s body control is better, as is his comfort in his role in the defense.
“He has less wasted movement,” the fifth-year coach said. “He’s a box linebacker and he’s not running himself out of plays. He’s reading his keys better. I think he’s just more comfortable. He’s playing with more confidence.”
Brown said “we played him too much last year and that was out of necessity,” adding that Kpogba had to be on the field nearly every snap and they’d like to get that down to about two-thirds of the snaps. Brown feels his team will be fine depth-wise, despite losing highly touted incoming freshman Josiah Trotter for the foreseeable future due to an injury.
The staff has mentioned others like Trey Lathan, Caden Biser, Tirek Austin-Cave, Jairo Faverus and Ben Cutter as players who could see snaps at linebacker, and Brown said the Mountaineers have been intentional this offseason about cross-training players so they can fill in both in middle and weak-side linebacker roles.
Kpogba said that there’s a “bright future” for the younger players on the team based on what he’s seen from them, and that he’s trying to be a better leader in his second season.
“I [saw] myself as a leader last year and my peers did, too,” Kpogba said. “Just having the year of experience under my belt and this second year coming up, [I’m] just taking on a bigger leadership role and just trying to lead these guys.”
WVU held its 14th spring practice Thursday and is scheduled to play the Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.