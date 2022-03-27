MORGANTOWN -- After spending two years at Penn State, Lance Dixon believes he has found a better fit for his skills at West Virginia.
The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder was used mainly as an in-the-box linebacker by the Nittany Lions, but the will linebacker spot at WVU often asks a player to play in space, emphasizing both his speed and athleticism.
Dixon says he’s made for the position.
“I like the way they let their wills play out in space,” said the junior of West Virginia’s 3-3-5 hybrid defensive scheme. “I’m able to do more things than I was at my last school, and I like that a lot.
“Before I was in the box like 90% of the time, where here it is more 50/50 when I’m out or I’m in. It can change each game, and I like that a lot.”
The speedy Dixon’s athletic talents are put to the test against Big 12 opponents, especially in comparison to the many ground-and-pound offenses in Penn State’s conference home, the Big Ten.
“There’s definitely a difference,” Dixon said of his new league compared to his old one. “Going from an Iowa to an Oklahoma, it was entirely different. In the Big 12, there’s just so much more drop-back passing with more receivers split out, more empty sets, stuff like that.”
To increase his speed and better his ability to play in space, Dixon says he’s “five to eight pounds lighter” than he was at Penn State, now topping out at 214 pounds.
“I’m fast, and I like to run, and you get more opportunities to run outside the box,” he said. “I like to showcase my speed more than anything.”
The ability to better display his skills was the reason Dixon left Penn State. A four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School, which is in the northwest corner of Detroit, he had a wide range of scholarship offers during his prep days, eventually picking PSU over the likes of Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and many others. WVU wasn’t involved in his recruiting process the first time around.
“I went to a camp here when I was in 10th grade, but I never really talked to West Virginia after that. It was a whole different coaching staff back then,” Dixon noted. “This time, when I was looking around, I thought this was the best defensive fit for me.”
After deciding to leave Penn State, WVU proved to be his ultimate destination.
“Obviously, it’s a difficult decision to transfer schools, but I’m happy with the choice I’ve made,” he said. “I wouldn’t change anything if I had to do it again.”
After arriving at West Virginia last summer, Dixon quickly found playing time both on special teams and at weak-side linebacker. He rotated with Exree Loe at the will, recording 24 tackles as he played in 10 games, starting four of them. Dixon missed the last three games of the regular season with an injury but came back in time to start the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which was his best performance as a Mountaineer, finishing with a game-high 11 tackles against Minnesota.
“In the middle of the season last year, I started to feel comfortable and thought I started to play well, though that’s also when I got hurt,” Dixon said. “I stayed in the playbook, though, and when I came back, I did fairly well. In the bowl game, I felt I was much better than I had been.”
With last year’s experience under his belt, Dixon is even more confident about his role in West Virginia’s defense this coming season.
Because he decided to leave Penn State and entered the transfer portal in January of 2021 but didn’t arrive at WVU until five months later, he wasn’t part of structured offseason workouts last winter or spring. He’s making up for lost time, though.
“I feel way better now than I did a year ago, because I didn’t get the offseason training last year,” Dixon explained. “Right now, I feel way better. I have more stamina and can do more things.”
A multi-disciplinary studies major, Dixon is part of a 2022 Mountaineer defense that has many new faces at the second and third levels. While most of the prime defensive line pieces return for West Virginia this year, Dixon and Loe, who is rehabbing from a knee injury and is unable to participate in contact drills this spring, bandit linebacker Jared Bartlett and cornerback Charles Woods are the most experienced players behind the defensive line.
“We have a whole bunch of new guys coming in. A lot of them are long and athletic. It’s going to be a fun season,” said Dixon. “I like the pieces we have, and what we’re doing. We have a new mike linebacker in Lee [Kpogba]. I like him a lot. We have a couple new safeties. We’ll see if they’re ready for the season and if they’re ready to compete."