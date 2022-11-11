Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Championship FootballUgwoegbu

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) is the leader of an Oklahoma defense that has been disappointing this season by Sooner standards.

 AP photo

If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC.

The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s noon matchup in Morgantown (TV: FS1), but this year’s Oklahoma team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the last decade.

