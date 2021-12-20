MORGANTOWN -- Depending on what quarterback Jarret Doege ultimately decides, the 2022 WVU offense could look exactly like it does when it lines up against Minnesota next week.
The Mountaineers are slated to take on the Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix. The game will kick off at 10:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Starting running back Leddie Brown will not play in the game and won’t return next season, but that could be it when it comes to losses in the offseason for WVU offensively. But that’s certainly not the case on defense, where the Mountaineers will say goodbye to a significant chunk of a unit that has largely carried the program over the past two seasons.
Six current starters and key contributors over the past two to three seasons could be playing their final game against Minnesota. Safeties Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young definitely will be gone as all are out of eligibility after this season. Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has heavily hinted that this will be it for him as well despite not making an official announcement, and the jury is still out on defensive lineman Dante Stills and bandit Taijh Alston, both of whom could leave as well.
It's a group that a year ago helped put the West Virginia defense on the map as the Mountaineers finished fourth in the country in total defense (291.4 yards per game) and tops among Power Five schools.
This year, despite a small step back due largely to losses from that unit as well as injury problems, WVU remained solid and came up with pivotal stops along the way to help get the team bowl eligible for the 18th time in 21 seasons.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has been with that unit through it all, and elaborated on those players and what they’ve meant to the program.
“Those are guys that have played a lot of snaps here, and the bulk of those, some of them all the snaps, have been in the last three years,” Lesley said. “And so, to get to where we have kind of created an expectation of what we want to be, which is ultimately the goal, that’s meant the world to me -- what they’ve done, what they’ve been able to do.
“You’re talking about a group last year that led all of Power Five in total defense, I think No. 4 overall out of [130 teams], led the Big 12 and this year, while a lot of people expected a tremendous drop off, if there was one, it was due to some shortness in some areas and some unexpected areas. We really didn’t. I think we’ve been good where we needed to be good to win the game instead of worrying about being good statistically, and that’s a tribute to our kids. I’ve always said it’s not what we do, it’s how we do things, and our kids play extremely hard, they play physical.”
The contributions of the six are undeniable. Combined, they’ve piled up 723 tackles, with 72 coming for loss to go with 29 sacks, nine interceptions, 31 pass breakups, 10 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
Alston had battles with and comebacks from injuries throughout his career. Young transferred from Arizona and subsequently lost the 2020 season as he dealt with NCAA eligibility issues. Addae’s journey included a transfer from FCS New Hampshire and a year (2019) on the scout team before emerging as a leader and key contributor over the past two seasons.
Stills entered as the younger brother to Darius Stills and was part of a tandem of in-state products from Fairmont Senior and legacy players being the sons of former Mountaineer great Gary Stills. This year, with Darius Stills gone, Dante Stills fully came into his own in leading the Mountaineer defensive front.
Speaking of emerging, Chandler-Semedo finished as the third-leading tackler in the Big 12 (104) and has been a four-year contributor since arriving in 2018. And then there’s Mahone, who has appeared in 54 games over five seasons, a number no one else on the roster can match.
After losing five starters off of last year’s defense -- Darius Stills, Tony Fields, Dreshun Miller, Jeffery Pooler and Tykee Smith -- WVU couldn’t quite match its numbers from 2020, finishing 41st in total defense at 349.7 yards per game.
The 2021 season certainly had its ups and downs -- key defensive stands late in wins over Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Texas were offset by giving up big scores late in losses to Maryland, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
But certainly the expectations of the Mountaineer defense changed and elevated with this group of upperclassmen in the mix. While appreciating their efforts, Lesley added that future success will likely be due in part to the players that will be and could be appearing in their final game next week.
“I’m really, really proud of them,” Lesley said. “They’ve been through quite a bit and they didn’t have to respond in a lot of ways like they did over the last three years, and they have.
"[Respond] is the one word that comes to mind with this year in some situations. I go back to Virginia Tech, they’ve always responded in key situations when we had to have them and that says a lot about them.
“But then, moving forward, what it does it sets an expectation for the younger guys and the younger guys have to step into those roles. That’s why we recruit. That’s why we develop. And so, as much as this group means to me, I’m just as excited about the next group.”