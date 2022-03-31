MORGANTOWN -- Leddie Brown had a chance to make up for a shaky showing at the NFL Combine, one that didn’t necessarily reflect the kind of running back he was over the last three seasons at West Virginia.
Instead, he decided to let those three seasons speak for themselves.
Brown participated at WVU’s Pro Day on Tuesday alongside safeties Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young and Sean Mahone as well as kickers Evan Staley and Tyler Sumpter.
While Brown went through a vertical jump, cone drills, ball-carrying exercises and ran pass routes, he did not run the 40-yard dash.
That number may have jumped out most at the Combine, where Brown ran a 4.64, ranking 26th out of the 27 running backs that participated. But Brown turned down the opportunity to try again on Tuesday, instead letting his college career do the talking.
“I’m just going to stand on my combine 40, my film speaks for itself,” Brown said. “Some people just don’t test good. I feel like my testing went well today and at the Combine, just basing off my film. Now, there’s nothing more I can do. Their job is to watch film and evaluate my game and hopefully a team loves me.”
Certainly, Mountaineer fans loved him during his time in Morgantown as Brown more than carried the load for a WVU running game that had its struggles over the last few seasons. Yet the burden on Brown was heavy.
Over the last two seasons, the Mountaineers combined to rush the football 810 times for 3,205 yards. Brown was responsible for over half of both of those numbers, toting the ball 422 times for 2,075 yards.
It's that dependability and durability that are likely Brown’s best attributes moving into the NFL Draft, where he is projected to go in the late rounds or go undrafted. But that hasn’t affected Brown’s confidence at all.
“Nervous? Not really nervous, I’m really confident in my ability,” Brown said. “If I go drafted, if I go undrafted, whatever team picks me up they’re going to be picking up a big-league back. I’m a back that can do it all. I’m here to play special teams and contribute to any team the way I can.”
Brown attributed much of his preparation and success to the Mountaineer coaching staff.
“The strength staff, Coach Mike [Joseph] and the boys, they beat me up for four years, so I was prepared for all this,” Brown said. “And my running backs coach, Coach [Chad] Scott, he got on campus my sophomore year and he took my game to a whole other level.”
Twenty-one scouts representing 18 teams attended WVU’s Pro Day, and for Brown, it was just another part of the process, one that has been a bit of a whirlwind since his season ended following the final regular-season game at Kansas. Brown opted out of the team’s bowl game.
“It’s been fast,” Brown admitted. “I went straight from graduating, straight to training. I had a day, then I was on a plane to Miami training to the All-Star game [the Shrine Game] to the Combine, so I really haven’t got the time for all of this to settle in and click yet.
“Probably after I get drafted, all the reality is going to hit me like, ‘I did it. I made it.’”
Whether or not the call comes will be determined April 28-April 30, when the NFL Draft is held. As for his plans for Draft night, Brown said he will be surrounded by family after thwarting his mother’s request for a party.
“I’m not really a big-party guy,” Brown shrugged.
But he does believe he’s an NFL guy and that his performance at West Virginia and on Tuesday will be enough to make up for any Combine shortcomings.
“I think I did pretty good [on Tuesday],” Brown said. “I wanted to do more but they told me that they wanted to see my legs. I was like, ‘See my legs for what? This is an interview. I was made to do this.’”