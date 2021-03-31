West Virginia running back Leddie Brown burst onto the Big 12 scene a year ago, racking up 1,010 yards through 10 games in earning a spot on the All-Conference USA first team.
In a way, the Mountaineer rusher has now made it. But Brown certainly doesn’t think so.
Brown took to a Zoom media call on Wednesday after a spring practice and repeatedly stressed his belief that there’s still plenty more for him to prove as he heads into his senior season.
Whether that’s true or not is certainly debatable, but that mindset paid dividends for Brown and a previously dismal WVU running game a year ago and there’s no reason to think it won’t again this fall.
“That’s the reason I came back to West Virginia, to prove that I can do it and prove to people that think I can’t do it wrong,” Brown said. “My goal this year is just to prove people wrong, as simple as that. I’m here to prove people wrong, show people I’m one of the best backs in the Big 12 if not the best back in the Big 12.
“I know a lot of people think I can’t do it and [running backs] Coach [Chad] Scott reminds me that every day. Every day I’ll step into our position meeting room and he tells me, ‘Prove them wrong.’ Every day. ‘Prove them wrong, prove them wrong, prove them wrong.’ So that’s my main focus for the season, to prove people wrong.”
There were plenty of people wrong about Brown and the West Virginia running game a year ago. The Mountaineers ranked 128th out of 130 teams in 2019 (73.25 yards per game) with Brown leading the team in rushing with only 367 yards. And while WVU wasn’t exactly early-1990s Nebraska in terms of running the ball in 2020, it was a dramatic jump for both the team and Brown as the Mountaineers improved their average by over 60 yards a game, finishing 92nd nationally at 135.1 yards per contest.
Brown flirted with the idea of entering the NFL draft before ultimately deciding to stay. He still holds those professional aspirations but knows he has a few things to work on this season.
“I have to work on the little things,” Brown said. “The little things as in breaking down the defense, recognizing the defense, route running and catching the ball. That’s all the things I can come back this year and show the NFL scouts that I can do that and I can be a big lead back in the NFL.”
While professional football may be in Brown’s future, he said he and his teammates are focused squarely on the present, especially this spring, where he said the team has been tight and focused so far.
“The whole team is on the same page,” Brown said. “We’re trying to come and dominate the Big 12 next year and you can really tell in practice and workouts that the whole team is in. There’s not one person that’s halfway in and halfway out.”
Even with the jump in production last season, there’s still plenty of room for improvement for the Mountaineer rushing game. That also includes an offensive line that lost seniors Chase Behrndt and Mike Brown, but returned numerous experienced players like Zach Frazier, James Gmiter, Brandon Yates, John Hughes and Parker Moore. West Virginia also brought in some help with junior transfer Doug Nester, a former Spring Valley High School product, coming in from Virginia Tech.
Brown knows that the relationship between himself and the line is pivotal and now, as a leader, he said he’s taking additional steps to make sure that is cultivated.
“This season I decided to start doing extra with the O-line,” Brown said. “Extra lifting, whatever. We’re in a big group message we all just be goofing around in — that’s just me. Getting to know them guys, getting to know the new linemen coming in because the old linemen pretty much trust me. Earning the trust of the linemen that’s coming in now.”
As the unquestioned leader of the running back room, Brown is also involved in helping to develop a secondary option. Sophomores Tony Mathis Jr. and A’varius Sparrow seem to be the front runners to receive carries once games start in the fall.
Both have exuded qualities that have impressed Brown.
“Tony is more like me when it comes to a running back standpoint — he’s really explosive, really strong and can make them tough runs when tough runs are needed,” Brown said. “He’s coming along real well as we get further and further into spring.
“Sparrow is more of a speed guy, he can have that explosive strength. He’s a little fast — he thinks a little fast for himself. He needs to just slow the game down and break it down as it goes, but I think he’s going to catch on as spring goes along as well.”