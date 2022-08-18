Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Footballcaseylegg

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg lines up field goal attempt during the 2021 season.

 AP photo

By now, Casey Legg’s journey from Cross Lanes Christian, a high school without a football team, to becoming the starting kicker at West Virginia University is well documented.

And while Legg certainly holds an appreciation for his journey down the road less traveled, it’s not the past he’s focused on, it’s the present and the future.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.