By now, Casey Legg’s journey from Cross Lanes Christian, a high school without a football team, to becoming the starting kicker at West Virginia University is well documented.
And while Legg certainly holds an appreciation for his journey down the road less traveled, it’s not the past he’s focused on, it’s the present and the future.
To that focus, Legg has been hard at work during camp just like the rest of the Mountaineers. But during a press conference on Thursday, he admitted there are differences between being a kicker and playing at another position. Primarily, there’s a simplicity to Legg’s duties, one that supersedes technique.
“It’s very simple,” Legg said. “There absolutely is a simple side to it where you just kick it through the posts and I like that. I think the simplicity of it is really cool but there absolutely are ways to get better and I think the mental side of kicking is something I’ve grown in a lot.
“What you do with your body, there are limits to that, but the mental side of kicking and sports psychology, maybe that side I’ve seen growth in myself and that can continue to grow.”
No, Legg’s job isn’t nearly as physically demanding as some other players. But in terms of pressure, few if any can relate. As much as perfecting any kind of form, Legg said the acceptance of the weight of a potential moment has been as hard as anything to learn.
But now, in his fifth year in the program, it’s all about routine.
“I think that’s the hardest part to overcome is the real pressure you face when you’re out there and to be able to overcome that and trust whatever your process is, that’s almost all mental preparation,” Legg said. “[My process] is the same every time in practice and in games. My first objective is to deal with the pressure and there’s real pressure and I don’t want to ignore that about kicking. Games are won and lost by kicking and that brings pressure with it. I deal with that through faith and prayer so that’s a part of my response and part of my preparation.
“And then, every time I take my steps back I’ll deal with that pressure and then I’ll remind myself of three main things in my kick which is stand tall, stay smooth and swing to the target and that’s all I do. Every time that’s what I do. If it goes in, great. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. And I trust that process.”
But that process ends the moment Legg’s foot meets the ball.
“I try to completely ignore the outcome, which is really hard,” Legg said. “I’ve struggled with it since I started kicking but I try to completely ignore what happens as soon as the ball leaves my foot."
Legg also uses other tools as well, visiting with director of clinical and sport psychology Dr. Adrian Ferrera regularly and reading. Legg said he is revisiting one of his favorite books, “Mind Gym: An Athlete’s Guide to Inner Excellence.”
“It’s been one of my favorite books since middle school,” Legg said. “I try to read that before the season and it really helps me prepare.”
Sure, Legg admits there are also things in his form he’d like to perfect but, comparing it to a change in a golf swing, added that a change in technique usually comes with a time of subsequent struggle, something he hasn’t been able to afford since arriving on campus.
“I think it would’ve been easier to start even in the ninth grade but I guess there’s a reason I didn’t and I’m thankful for how it worked out,” Legg said.
So, for now, Legg finds success in the simplicity of his job, and up to this point, it’s worked fairly well. He’s made 26 of 34 field goal attempts in his career with 51 extra points. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. How those kicks are made is inconsequential.
“Ever since I got here it’s almost always been about making kicks and I felt that pressure my true freshman year and I feel that pressure today,” Legg said. “I’m here to make kicks, so, whatever form I have to use to make kicks, I’m going to use that form.”