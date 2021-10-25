West Virginia’s Casey Legg (special teams) and Charles Woods (newcomer) earned Big 12 Football Player of the Week honors for their performances in the Mountaineers’ 29-17 win over TCU. The league awards were the first for both players in the collegiate careers.
Legg converted three field goals and totaled 11 points in the victory. His makes were from 27, 38 and a season-long 49 yards as he now has 13 field goals on the season and 20 in his career. Legg has seven multi-field goal games in his career, including five this season. He is the first Mountaineer to make three field goals in a game since Evan Staley at Kansas on Sept. 21, 2019. The 49-yarder was the longest by WVU since Legg hit a 51-yarder at Kansas State in 2019.
Woods recorded his first interception as a Mountaineer at the 13:58 mark in the fourth quarter and returned it 32 yards to set up WVU on the TCU 15-yard line. Three plays later, Leddie Brown scored his third touchdown of the game to give WVU a 12-point lead, which was the final margin. Two drives later, Sean Mahone forced a fumble and Woods recovered it with 5:15 left in the game. He also recorded five tackles, including a tackle for loss at the end of the second quarter on a first-and-goal play. Woods then made the touchdown-saving tackle at the 2-yard line on third down, forcing the Horned Frogs to settle for a field goal before the half.