MORGANTOWN — While others focus on the many hits West Virginia’s secondary has taken through graduation and in the transfer portal over the past two years, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley looks at the situation as addition through subtraction rather than taking a view through “why-is-this-happening-to-us” tears.
True, since 2020 WVU has seen an outward migration of potential starting cornerbacks and safeties including Tykee Smith, Dreshun Miller, Kerry Martin, Jackie Matthews, Daryl Porter and Nicktroy Fortune.
These were talented players around whom much of the defense was being built, but they are gone and, to Lesley, best forgotten.
He, instead, sees a chance to upgrade the product with a different look, the emphasis being changed to length and speed.
“You’ve heard me talk about erasers,” Lesley said recently. “With a combination of length and speed — length being probably a little more of a priority, depending on what you consider dynamic speed to be, you can erase mistakes.”
Why length over speed?
“I probably think you don’t have to be as fast on the 40 times, because when do you have to run 40 yards? Does that make sense? I just look at closing speed. The faster you can close, no matter what your 40 time is, the longer you are, the more you can make up for.”
And like it or not, there is always someone on defense who has to make up for a mistake.
“There will not be a play on defense where there is not a mistake made,” Lesley said. “It’s just not the design of the game. So, the more guys you have who can athletically erase those mistakes, the better off you are.”
The margin between winning and losing often is very small. As bad as last season was for the Mountaineers, finishing at 6-7 with a loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Lesley saw as many as three games that with a bit more length, a little more speed could have changed.
He goes back to the Oklahoma loss, 16-13, on the last possession and the Texas Tech 23-20 loss.
“I look at those three plays from Oklahoma and Texas Tech. They are one-score games,” he said. “When you have games of that margin, the margin for error is really small. You always go back and see ‘if we make this play, in that situation' — maybe where you are on the field or the time of the game, maybe just before half, maybe late in the game — if you make those plays maybe the momentum shifts.
“You can find those plays. There’s hundreds of them, but you can always find in a close game two or three of them that would have made a difference in the game, changed the situation at the end of the game totally different and maybe the momentum would be different.”
It keeps coming up.
“Kansas State, we don’t have a penalty, We’re down 7-0, Exree Loe picks the ball, we at least get points there. Maybe it’s 7-3, who knows? Maybe it’s 7-7 and we have momentum. Now it’s a totally different game.”
But the pick didn’t count due to an egregious targeting penalty on VanDarius Cowan.
“When balls are not cleanly caught, now they can give that little nudge to get it out and get more tipped balls in the air, more opportunities, which is probably something I look at that we’ve got to improve on overall,” Lesley said.
“Everybody wants the perfect drop or pick and go score, but a lot of the turnovers come off opportunities that a lot of times you see on film or the fans see on TV when you’re like, ‘Well, that’s just a drop.’”
So now he believes the likes of cornerbacks Charles Woods or Marcis Floyd and safeties Hershey McLaurin, Davis Mallinger and a currently injured Saint McLeod or new transfer Jasir Cox can make the plays that were just missed a year ago.
“Look at a guy like Hershey. The one thing when you watch in films is that he can find the ball,” Lesley said. “If they can locate naturally and have all the intangibles with it, then things don’t have to be perfect, which they seldom are. They can erase a mistake.”
Then throw in transfer Lee Kpogba at middle linebacker for the departed Josh Chandler-Semedo and you have more the look they want.
“Kpogba, I think he has a bright future,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He runs and we needed speed at that spot.”