West Virginia University’s football team received a bit of bad news Wednesday morning when presumed starting safety Kerry Martin announced he was opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, but the Mountaineers finished the day with some big news for the future of the program when they swiped a commit from former Big East rival Miami — linebacker Ja’Corey Hammett.
The 247Sports three-star prospect originally pledged to his hometown Hurricanes back in January. Not long after that, area recruiter Travis Trickett extended an offer on behalf of the Mountaineers. Hammett was supposed to visit Morgantown for spring football while on spring break, then looked into an official visit in the summer.
Both trips were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, but Trickett maintained steady contact with Hammett and was there as the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder decided he wanted to leave home for school.
Hammett played for Florida Class 5A champion Miami Northwestern. He played almost exclusively on passing downs, securing 11 sacks on limited snaps. He quickly racked up more than a dozen offers, including from Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Nebraska.
Hammett received a three-star, 0.8654-rating in the 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 39 outside linebacker. His pledge gives the Mountaineers 13 commitments in this 2021 recruiting class and pushes WVU from 46th to 41st in the 247Sports Team Rankings.