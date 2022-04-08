Along with the secondary and the quarterback position, linebacker is likely the biggest area of concern in terms of depth -- or lack thereof -- and experience on the West Virginia roster.
As the team surges into the backside of its 15 spring practices, WVU linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz appeared behind the microphone on Thursday to give an update on the position and more.
“Really pleased, especially this week,” Koonz said. “This week the light has kind of gone on for the whole group as far as how they fit, where they fit, technique, tying into the fit, tying into the coverage, which is about what you want to see at this point in spring.
"The effort has been extremely, extremely high level, really excited about that. The physicality has been good. Footwork, technique, things like that have been good. We’ve made progress, I’m pleased with that right now.”
That’s good news for a unit that brings back a couple of experienced players in Exree Loe and Lance Dixon but will largely rely on Lee Kpogba at mike after he transferred in from East Mississippi Community College by way of Syracuse in the offseason. And likely, the additions at linebacker aren’t finished and Koonz was asked what he’d like to see from the portal before the start of fall camp.
“I think we’ve got Lance and we have Exree and both have played on the outside, we’d like to have an inside guy if possible that can play between the tackles and has instincts and can do those types of things,” Koonz said.
WVU has but just six linebackers listed on its roster. Loe is the only senior of the group and is out for the spring as he recovers from injury. But to hear it from Koonz, that hasn’t stopped Loe from having an impact on the group as a whole, and his leadership has been as impressive as anything at the position thus far this spring.
“He’s involved in every single thing,” Koonz said. “Been really, really happy with him. He’s involved, he’s in every meeting, he’s in every walk-through and he pushes it to the exact limit with his rehab right now. I’m excited to see how he comes back off of this.”
What Loe will look like when that occurs -- sometime this summer if all goes to plan – remains to be seen, but his absence has cleared the way for more significant snaps for some other players. That includes redshirt freshman Ja’Corey Hammett, who is listed as a bandit but has been taking reps with the linebackers this spring.
“Lance has picked up where he left off from the bowl game,” Koonz said. “He had his best game in the bowl game and I’m excited about where he’s come the last couple of weeks. He’s probably as good as anybody in the room this week.
“Caden Biser right now is a kid locally here from Morgantown High School and he’s done some good things. He’s stacked two good days in a row. And Ja’Corey Hammett is also running at mike linebacker and I have seen some things from the change from bandit to mike that I’m excited about.”
The key to the entire unit, however, especially depending on what happens through the portal in the coming months, could very well be Kpogba. His name has been on the tip of head coach Neal Brown’s tongue throughout much of the spring, and his story has also been well documented.
Kpogba played in 22 games for the Orange as a freshman and sophomore and made 43 tackles as a sophomore in 2020. He transferred last season to East Mississippi Community College, where he had a team-leading 84 tackles to go with two sacks, 51/2 tackles for loss, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
The belief is that the Mountaineers have found a player with Power Five talent and experience who also has new lease on life and football. On Thursday, Koonz expressed those sentiments exactly.
“The thing about Lee is that he appreciates being here, he appreciates what we’re trying to do as a defense and as a program,” Koonz said. “He’s excited every day when he walks in here and that’s exciting for everybody.
“I’m excited about the dimension he brings to the defense. He’s a physical kid, he enjoys the game -- his love for the game is contagious. When you watch Lee practice, it takes about three seconds to see how much he loves football.”