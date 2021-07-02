A day after announcing that Darryl Talley would become the fourth player in program history to have his number retired, West Virginia University announced the fifth.
Former Mountaineer quarterback Major Harris will have his No. 9 retired in a ceremony during the team’s home game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 6. Harris will join Talley (90), Ira Rodgers (21), Sam Huff (75) and Bruce Bosley (77) as the only Mountaineers to earn the distinction.
Harris met all of the criteria set by the school in earning an undergraduate degree from WVU and being inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, Mountaineer Legends Society and national collegiate Hall of Fame.
Despite his stature within the program and often being regarded as one of the best players to ever play for the Mountaineers, it was an honor that Harris said he didn’t expect.
“It’s kind of crazy to me, most guys go from college ball to pro ball and when you look at it, I didn’t have a pro career like that,” Harris said. “I’m more shocked than anything because of where I went after college.”
While his pro career may not have gone according to plan after being selected in the 12th round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Raiders and spending time in the Canadian Football League and Arena League, Harris's collegiate accomplishments are certainly undeniable.
In a playing career of just three seasons, Harris led WVU to new heights, culminating in a Fiesta Bowl appearance against No. 1 Notre Dame on Jan. 2, 1989 for the national championship after the 1988 season. Harris separated his shoulder on the third play of the game in the 34-21 loss, with the Mountaineers finishing with a No. 5 ranking.
Harris first burst onto the scene as a freshman in 1987, throwing for 1,200 yards and rushing for 615 in leading the Mountaineers to a Sun Bowl berth against Oklahoma State. The following year, West Virginia clinched its first undefeated regular season en route to the Fiesta Bowl as Harris piled up 2,525 yards and 20 touchdowns, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy race.
That season was punctuated by arguably the most famous WVU play in history, known simply as “The Play.” Harris went one way while the offense went the other on a broken play, but eluded Penn State defenders for a 26-yard touchdown run during the Mountaineers’ victory over the Nittany Lions.
The following season, Harris racked up 2,058 passing yards, 936 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, finishing third in Heisman voting. He left after his junior season for the NFL draft, but at the time, Harris was just the second quarterback in college football history to amass over 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards, and his 7,334 total yards were a Mountaineer record.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
“When I look back on my career it’s like a blur,” Harris said. “Then something like this happens and it’s huge. That’s the biggest feat you can ask for, to have your number retired.
“I look at Darryl Talley. When I was young, I heard his name and I knew the impact he had on the program. I just think if I’m being honored along with a guy like him, I must have had a damn good career.”
WVU wide receiver Isaiah Esdale wears the No. 9 on the current Mountaineer roster, but at the conclusion of his Mountaineer career, the number will go into permanent retirement.