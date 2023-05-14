Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has flipped a commitment from a transfer, who will end up staying in the same state he played in last season.

EJ Horton, a wide receiver transfer from Marshall, announced he had committed to the Mountaineers on Sunday, after previously announcing a commitment to Colorado.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

