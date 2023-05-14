Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton (13) carries the ball as Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton (13) carries the ball as Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala.
Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton (13) carries the ball as Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton (13) carries the ball as Troy linebacker Carlton Martial (2) closes in for a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala.
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has flipped a commitment from a transfer, who will end up staying in the same state he played in last season.
EJ Horton, a wide receiver transfer from Marshall, announced he had committed to the Mountaineers on Sunday, after previously announcing a commitment to Colorado.
“Haters hate the real can vouch in everything i said im bout,” Horton wrote in his WVU commitment announcement on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Louisville, Kentucky, native played in 12 games for the Thundering Herd last season as a redshirt sophomore. He caught 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. He had four receptions for 59 yards and a score over six games in 2021, and appeared in one game for Marshall in 2020.
Horton entered the transfer portal in mid-April and originally committed to Colorado on May 4.
WVU had picked up one commitment from a transfer receiver since the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Baylor transfer Jaylen Ellis -- but he later decommitted and announced his commitment to Colorado.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.