MORGANTOWN -- With a good chunk of production gone from last year’s defensive line, Sean Martin knows it’s his time to be one of West Virginia’s key players.
The 6-foot-5, 293-pound defensive end won a starting job last season, and the quiet Martin has taken on a leadership-by-example role, letting his play speak for itself.
“A lot of the older guys left, so now I’ve got to fill the void of Dante [Stills] and J.J. [Jordan Jefferson] and just everybody,” Martin said. “I’m the leader of the D-line now, so I’ve got to lead by example and just make sure everybody does the right things.”
Stills was one of the most disruptive defenders in program history, and finished the 2022 season with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He’s now pursuing an NFL career. Jefferson tallied 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, but the nose tackle transferred to LSU in the offseason.
That leaves the Mountaineers looking to Martin to take another step, after moving into a starting role against Towson in 2022 and finishing the year with eight starts.
The Bluefield native showed flashes of it last season. He finished the year with 34 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks. He added a pair of quarterback hurries and a forced fumble for the 5-7 Mountaineers, who are getting back to the basics this spring, according to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
WVU defensive line coach Andrew Jackson says Martin is somebody the team can lean on because of his experience in 2022.
“Sean’s biggest growth is his consistency,” Jackson said. “He’s not going to be a guy that says a whole lot, but I think he’s taken a major step from beating a guy out and earning a role to now being a guy that’s going to be a guy we can rely on to make plays every series.”
While he knows his teammates will be looking up to him -- both figuratively and literally, since he’s one of the team’s largest players -- he’s not likely to be much more vocal than in the past. He says linebacker Lee Kpogba handles most of the calls from Lesley, and he doesn’t talk much -- unless somebody makes him mad.
“The real me, I just like to not talk to nobody, really,” Martin said. “I just be to myself.”
Martin says he’s more confident than in years past, and that he’s started to grow into the ideal size with the help of strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph. Martin was listed at 281 pounds as a freshman in 2020 and is now listed at 293.
He says he’s learned from past players like Stills, who was a two-time All-Big 12 first team selection and holds program records for career games played and tackles for loss, but he isn’t trying to be Stills.
“I feel like I can naturally do it in my own way,” Martin said. “I don’t really need to do the things Dante did. Me and Dante are different people, so I’ve just got to do what I do.”
Jackson expects Martin “to take off and be an all-conference player” and “to close off one side of the field,” but the WVU staff doesn’t want to put pressure on him to be Stills, and instead be a star in his own regard.
“Sean is extremely talented. He’s just different than Dante,” Lesley said. “Probably longer, a little more power. He’s just a different type player. Sean, he’s the one that we’re going to look at and say, ‘All right, this is our guy.’ He’s just a different style of athlete, talent, than Dante. But if there’s one we’re going to lean on, it’s obviously going to be Sean.”
WVU held its seventh practice of the spring Saturday, and head coach Neal Brown was impressed with what Martin brought in the live portion.
“Just starting on defense today, I thought our defensive line had their best day,” Brown said. “Sean Martin, I thought he showed some flashes of what he can be, which is a great run defender and a guy that can apply some pressure in the pass game, and both with his speed and with his length can push on the pocket.”
The Mountaineers practiced again Tuesday, and are scheduled to have 14 practices total leading up to the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU will open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.