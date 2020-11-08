AUSTIN, Texas — There’s a train of thought going around the Internet — if such an anachronistic appellation can be applied to that modern marvel of technology — which holds that had West Virginia simply kicked two field goals on its last two possessions against Texas on Saturday, the Mountaineers would have come home with a 19-17 win.
On its face, the logic appears sound. The Mountaineers trailed 17-13 with just more than 11 minutes remaining in the game when they went for the first of two fourth-and-1 situations in the red zone. A successful kick there — one of 33 yards — followed by another of 25 yards with 4:50 to go would have provided West Virginia with the winning points.
The only thing wrong with that thinking is that it ignores many other things that would have changed had the first field goal been kicked.
First and foremost, had WVU kicked that first field goal, the Mountaineers would have had to kick off to Texas, which would have given the Longhorns much better field position than the starting point on their own 16-yard line they got after holding on downs. UT managed one first down, but then had to punt the ball back to WVU, which took over on its own 32.
There is zero guarantee that UT possession would have played out in the same manner had it started after a kickoff. It might have run the boot back for a touchdown. It might have called plays on that possession much differently than it did after taking over on downs. The reverse could have occurred, with something huge like a turnover going WVU’s way. Whatever the direction, though, the arc of the game would have changed — the butterfly effect in practice on the football field.
Even if WVU did make that first field goal, stop Texas and get the ball back, there is again no guarantee that the Mountaineers would have driven the field to put the ball in place for the potential winning boot. There could have been a turnover in there, or a penalty. And despite his perfect accuracy on the day, it’s barely conceivable that Casey Legg might have missed one of the two kicks.
Finally, assume everything goes right and WVU does take the lead with a pair of 3-pointers. Texas still would have gotten the ball back with at least four minutes to go — plenty of time to drive for a winning field goal of its own. West Virginia played excellent defense for most of the day, but it can’t be ignored that UT had drives of 75, 74 and 64 yards on the afternoon. Texas also gained 49 yards on its last possession, and ended the game just one first down away from field goal range.
The point of all this isn’t to invalidate discussion and critiques of decisions made by coaches and players. That’s part of the fun (and anguish) of being a fan. The decision to go for the fourth down with more than 11 minutes to go can be fairly debated. And who knows? Maybe, just maybe, the game might have played out exactly the same, and West Virginia might have won. But once you get past the first major fork in the decision tree, there are so many alternate outcomes that it’s impossible to say a win was in the offing just by kicking two field goals.