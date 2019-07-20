First-year West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown thinks very highly of offensive linemen Colton McKivitz and Josh Sills, and with good reason.
McKivitz, a redshirt senior and preseason All-Big 12 selection, and Sills, a redshirt junior, are the Mountaineers’ two most experienced players on the line — McKivitz with 35 starts and Sills with 21 starts — going into the 2019 season.
With West Virginia in what Brown called “program-building mode,” McKivitz and Sills are exactly the kind of players the new coach wants to lead his first Mountaineer team.
“The thing that is extremely important about Colton and Josh is they are our two best players on the offensive line — they have the most experience and in my opinion they are NFL players,” Brown said earlier this week at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas. “But what is of the biggest benefit to us as we’re in program-building mode is not only are they the two best players on the offensive line, but they’re the two hardest workers right now. They set the standard every single day.
“We need those guys to be great players. We don’t need them to be average players — we need them to be great. They’ve allowed us to coach them, they’ve allowed us to push them and, like I said, they’re setting the standard. I’m proud of those guys.”
It helps that McKivitz and Sills are pretty tight. The two played against each other in high school — Sills at Ohio’s Meadowbrook High and McKivitz at nearby Union Local — and have developed a bond during their time together in the trenches in Morgantown.
“We played each other in high school — he got us one time so he’s got that bragging right,” McKivitz said with a laugh at Media Days. “There’s a connection there. We’ve played a lot of ball together ever since his redshirt freshman year.”
McKivitz settled in at right tackle for the Mountaineers in 2018, with All-Big 12 pick and third-round NFL Draft selection Yodny Cajuste manning the left side for WVU. This season, McKivitz is making the move to the left.
It’s not totally uncharted territory for McKivitz. He played some snaps at left tackle in his very first game at West Virginia and also got some time on the left side during last season’s Camping World Bowl loss to Syracuse.
“Being versatile is important and is a nice [attribute] to have,” McKivitz said. “The transition to left hasn’t been that bad. I’m getting comfortable. I’m definitely still a right tackle, but I’m getting more comfortable at left. Those repetitions are building my confidence.”
When West Virginia’s preseason depth chart was released along with the team’s media guide this week, McKivitz was at left tackle and Sills at right guard, which was no surprise. Brown’s hope is those two continue to lead the way for that group, with Chase Berhrndt listed as the current starter at center, Mike Brown at right guard and Kelby Wickline at left tackle.
“Colton has played and he has the most starts of anybody on our football team,” Brown said. “We’re transitioning him from right tackle to left tackle. Yodny [Cajuste] played left tackle here last year and got drafted in the third round.
“We’re moving Colton over to left tackle and there will be a little transition. He did it all spring. He’s got the length you want. He’s listed at 6-foot-7 and I think that’s pretty accurate. He’s got good lateral agility, he’s got long arms — he’s got all the measurables to be an NFL player and he’s got the video to boot.
“Josh is a powerful guy. He’s a guard but he has got the athletic ability to play. He’s really strong, and maybe more explosive, but I think both of those guys are upper-tier Big 12 O-linemen.”